Simon Cudby got behind the lens for the 2024 Troy Lee Designs/Red Bull/GasGas team photo shoot. This is the roster set for the 2024 SuperMotocross World Championship (SMX) season, which includes the 17-round Monster Energy AMA Supercross, the 11-round AMA Pro Motocross Championship, and the three SMX playoff rounds.

Here are some of Simon Cudby’s best from the team photo shoot.

The Riders

250 Class

#34 Ryder DiFrancesco

#39 Pierce Brown

450 Class

#51 Justin Barcia