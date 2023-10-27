To secure a spot in this exclusive workshop, participants will need to register at Interest Survey: Free Dirt Bike Beginner Skills Class with USMCA Certified Coaches. Participants must bring their own motorcycles or STACYC bikes and helmets. While there is no cost for the workshop itself, a general admission ticket is required for participants aged 13 and older to enter the event. All proceeds from the event go directly to The Kurt Caselli Foundation's commitment to advancing safety initiatives and educational scholarships in 2024 and beyond. Additional event information and tickets are available at The Ride Day 2023 Commemorating Kurt Caselli.

TKCF President Donny Emler Jr. noted, “Our collaborative effort with USMCA's Certified Coaches not only adds a layer of safety to our annual fundraiser but equips riders with essential skills before they advance to the track.” Lindsey Scheltema, USMCA Executive Director, shared, "This partnership aims to ensure that every participant is better equipped and safer on the track, reflecting the core values upheld by both the USMCA and The Kurt Caselli Foundation."

About The Kurt Caselli Foundation

Protecting and Supporting the Lives of Off-Road Riders

The Kurt Caselli Foundation was established in 2013. The focus of the foundation is the safety of riders and racers in the off-road motorcycling industry. While we understand the inherent elements of danger in this industry, we aim to help minimize this danger to the best of our ability. The foundation has a three-part mission that encompasses safety precautions for riders before, during, and after a racing career. Read more at www.KurtCaselli.com.

About the U.S. Motorcycle Coaching Association (USMCA)

USMCA is an association where riders and parents can connect to motorcycle coaches they can trust through the network, www.MotorcycleCoaching.org.



All USMCA Certified Coaches are required to adhere to a code of conduct, pass a background check and hold certifications in abuse prevention, CPR/First Aid, concussion protocol, heat illness & cardiac arrest training.



For more information on the USMCA or become a USMCA Certified Coach, visit www.USMCA.org