“I’m super-excited for the challenge that lies ahead with Monster Energy Yamaha Star Racing,” Webb continued on. “I think I’ve had a great run in the 450 class so far and last year was a great supercross season. Yes, obviously the ending wasn’t what I was hoping for, but we put ourselves in the fight and continued all year and had the red plate at a few rounds. I had that concussion at the end of the year and that kind of put our title chances out of the picture, but I’m excited for 2024. This is a new start for me and a new challenge. I’m back with a familiar team that I had a lot of success with in the 250 class. Yeah, I know it’s a big year coming up with all of the headlines and everything, but I know for myself the goal is to go out there and win a supercross championship and that’s what we’re going to try and achieve.”

About to enter his twelfth year of professional competition, Webb comes off a five-year run with the KTM organization for which he won the 2019 and 2021 supercross titles. For Webb, it has been quite nice to return home to the Yamaha-backed works effort.

“It has been really nice, man. You know I had a great run with my former team, and we achieved a lot. I think it was just time for me to make a little bit of a change and this was something that I was really excited about doing and kind of wanted to do. I wanted to get back with the guys that I started my career with, and we had so much success as a group of individuals together and I feel like the success that they have had in the 450 class during the last two or three years really speaks for itself. I’m excited to be back with a lot of guys I’ve worked with in the past and I’m excited to work with some new guys, as well. It just definitely feels like home for me.

“I think for me once I knew I was making the switch, it was one of those things where I feel like a kid again,” explained Webb, certainly a grizzled veteran in the sport who felt like he needed a new ray of light in his racing career. “I feel like I’ve now got those butterflies. We also moved to Tallahassee where the facility and the team is based. For us that was quite a big change, but it’s nice for us to adjust as a family and to have a different lifestyle from what we had. Also, going to a new track and a new facility and new bike, there are just so many new challenges and a lot of new goals that we now have. I think just simple things like driving down a different road and figuring out a new city at this point in my career was just something that I was ready for. I felt like I really achieved everything that I wanted to with the team I was at. I was in a spot where I needed a change or maybe retirement would have maybe come sooner. As an athlete and as we do get injured and stuff, you definitely have thought of retirement, but for me, this time that thought went away quick.”

In an effort to get a jump on everything, Webb and his new team started early, in the three-round 2023 SuperMotocross World Championship. Webb placed eighth at zMAX Dragway, seventh at Chicagoland Speedway and landed on the podium in third at the Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum round while getting his head wrapped around the Yamaha YZ450F. That actually left him fourth in the final 450 SMX standings. While Webb entered that SMX campaign saying he felt ready to win, those new races threw an unexpected curve at everyone. Webb and his new team had honed in on supercross to prepare.