Exhaust Podcast: MXoN with Roczen, Team USA and France

Jason Weigandt jumps into the discussion on the FIM Monster Energy Motocross of Nations, breaking down how the race was won by Team France (which has now won seven times in the last 10 years), as well as the performance of Team USA, Ken Roczen and more. This podcast also contains post-race audio from the Team USA trio of RJ Hampshire, Aaron Plessinger, and Christian Craig, as well as Roczen and Team France’s Romain Febvre, Maxime Renaux, and Tom Vialle.

If Team USA doesn’t win, it usually creates heartbreak from U.S. racing fans, but spirits were different this time because expectations for the Craig/Plessinger/Hampshire trio were not as high as for last year’s Cooper/Tomac/Sexton squad. But would just getting the likes of Sexton and Tomac back on the team in 2024 automatically solve the problem? Weigandt wonders aloud if the 2022 RedBud win is really a sign that Team USA is back, or if the struggles from 2012-2021 might still remain. Also, he discusses the recent love for Ken Roczen, and if Team Australia will be able to get one of these Chamberlain Trophies during the window of the Lawrence brothers. Much to discuss, and here it is.

