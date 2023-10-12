With the dust settled on the Monster Energy FIM Motocross of Nations in France, the MXGP calendar year is officially over. This morning, Infront Moto Racing (promoters) has released the 2024 FIM Motocross World Championship (MXGP) schedule.

As usual, the championship will kick off in March—March 10 this year—with the MXGP of Patagonia-Argentina. There are two TBA events on the inaugural version of the schedule—the June 16 date and September 15 date—which is set to conclude in Italy on September 29. While the March 24 MXGP of Europe and the MXGP of Italy finale September 29 do not have tracks on their schedule, we expect more updates in the near future.

KTM's Andrea Adamo (2023 MX2 Champion) and GasGas' Jorge Prado (2023 MXGP Champion) will look to defend their titles in their respective classes. In July, Adamo signed a multi-year extension with the Red Bull KTM team, and Prado is expected to return to the Red Bull GasGas Factory Racing team for next year.

Last week during a part of the pre-race festivities, it was confirmed Matterley Basin in the United Kingdom will host the 2024 Monster Energy FIM Motocross of Nations, although a date was not announced. However, in today’s MXGP schedule announcement, the ’24 MXoN date is now set for October 4-6.

The following press release is from Infront Moto Racing:

2024 Provisional FIM Motocross World Championship Calendar

MONACO (Principality of Monaco) – Infront Moto Racing is thrilled to unveil the provisional 2024 FIM Motocross World Championship Calendar, featuring a line-up of exciting locations.

Together with the MXGP and MX2 Championship Calendar also the FIM Women’s Motocross World Championship and FIM Europe EMX Championship categories are released.

With a total of 21 events planned for 2024, the season will culminate with the prestigious Monster Energy FIM Motocross of Nations at Matterley Basin, United Kingdom, from October 4th to 6th.

The FIM Motocross World Championship will kick off on March 10th with the MXGP of Patagonia Argentina in the picturesque Villa la Angostura, followed by the MXGP of Europe at a soon-to-be-confirmed location on March 24th.

Exciting back-to-back Grand Prix events are scheduled for Sardegna and Trentino, leading into a thrilling triple-header in Portugal, Spain, and France that will mark the comeback of Saint Jean d'Angely. Early June will witness another triple-header, featuring the Liqui Moly MXGP of Germany, Latvia, and a Grand Prix location that will be confirmed, rounding out the first half of the season.

Continuing the tradition from the previous year, the MXGP paddock will travel to Asia in late June for a thrilling double header in Sumbawa-Indonesia, and Lombok- Indonesia.

The championship will then return to Europe, with events in the Czech Republic, Flanders (Belgium), Sweden, The Netherlands, and Switzerland. The popular MXGP of Turkiye in Afyonkarahisar will be followed by an event in early September that is yet to be announced, leading up to the grand finale of the 2024 MXGP Season at the MXGP of Italy, hosted at a venue yet to be confirmed.

Last by not least the most important event of the season, the Monster Energy FIM MXoN will be held in Matterley Basin, Great Britain, on October the 4th, 5th and 6th.

Infront Moto Racing's commitment to showcasing beloved motocross tracks remains unwavering to the sport's dedicated fan base. Infront Moto Racing extends its gratitude to the FIM, FIM-Europe, event organizers, national Federations, teams, partners, and all stakeholders for their collaborative efforts in assembling the 2024 MXGP calendar, which is poised to deliver 20 thrilling rounds of the 2024 FIM Motocross World Championship.