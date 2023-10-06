The 2023 Monster Energy FIM Motocross of Nations event is right around the corner. This morning, the gate selection ballet took place and then teams presentation took place this evening ahead of Saturday's qualifying racing and Sunday's points-paying motos. Kellen Brauer is our boots on the ground guy in France this week and today he caught up to a few different riders already including Tom Vialle of Team France and Grant Harlan of Team Guam.
#5 Tom Vialle | Team France
Racer X: All right, Tom Vialle, well back home again in France, right. It's got to be nice to be back home?
Tom Vialle: Yeah, nice. Just went back almost a year that I was not in France. So, it's pretty cool. Uh, it been a week that I am back to France. So, actually it's nice. It's nice. A little bit, you know, like to be back to see a little bit some friends and enjoy the time. It is going to be a huge race. A lot of fun is coming. So, trying to enjoy the whole weekend, you know, it is a little bit of pressure, but I just want to try to enjoy as much as possible because it's not every weekend that it's a race like this. So, the track looks nice. Everything looks nice. The weather is going to be nice. So, yeah, I can't wait.
What are the emotions like for you to not only represent your country but then be able to do it here on home soil and obviously with this crowd here this weekend?
It's nice. You know, like when I knew I was riding for team France, I was really excited and really happy to come here and race for France in France. It's a special moment. You know, like it's going to be full this weekend, like a lot of fun. So, really can’t wait to be there and then it's going to be really exciting, I think on Sunday before, before the first moto.
What's the set up for you this weekend? Are you back on the old frame and all that stuff last year?
No, I have the same bike as in U.S.
You built towards the end of the season, you seem to get a little bit better at the end of outdoors, then SMX seemed to go pretty well. Are you pretty happy with the progression that you've seen over the last two months?
To be honest, yeah. You know, like I had some struggle to be honest, like some up and downs and some good race more, some bad race. But I feel like the end of the championship, the last two motocross race was very good for me and the SMX also as well. So, I'm feeling good at the moment. I'm feeling in shape. So, yeah, I motivated for the race. So, I think it's gonna be a good one.
In terms of all the French tracks that you’ve ridden on and raced on before, where does this one rank for you?
It's one of the best one, you know. Like we have like here in Ernée and then another one in St. Jean d'Angely that those two tracks are huge. But that one is really technical. So that's what I like and it's gonna be good, right.
#49 Grant Harlan | Team Guam
Racer X: All right, Har Dog, Motocross of Nations after a wild year. A lot of racing. How are we feeling?
Grant Harlan: Oh, we're feeling good. Um, representing team Guam, you know, Island of Hawaii, Guam kind of kind of close. So, you know, it works. But I'm excited, just got done checking the track out. Looks interesting. We rode here, we're not here, but we rode somewhere yesterday. Very dry, very hard, good conditions though. I'm a fan.
What do you think of the kind of whole spectacle of this event? It's a pretty big deal. It's pretty cool to be part of it, right?
Yeah, like the fact that it was in Ernée, and I had the opportunity to come is the only reason I'm here. Like the fans I know are gonna be crazy. The atmosphere is crazy, you know, getting to ride their tracks a little bit. So, like I said, I'm really excited.
You got to shake out the bikes down a little bit yesterday. What have you felt so far on this French soil?
Hard pack. But like I said, I really enjoyed it. So, I'm looking forward to tomorrow and Sunday.
I think you guys pulled gate 18 or so? So, kind of middle there. Nineteen. What do you think of that?
I mean, we can be inside if we want. So, you know, I'm good with that.
Have you walked the track much here. What do you think?
We really went up like the big steep hill. And then looking down the big hill, we have to like triple down. I don't know how I feel about that.
You don’t want to triple down the hill?
Not really, no. It's like Millville with a jump, you know. So, we'll see. I'm sure once I get on the bike it'll be like easy.