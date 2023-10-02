Well, the AMA Supercross and Motocross season is over and we’ve got the Monster Energy FIM Motocross of Nations to look ahead to this weekend and more silly season news and one-off races coming up. Tonight, on the PulpMX Show, presented by Motosport.com, Fly Racing, and DeCal Works, host Steve Matthes will welcome in Vital MX’s Lewis Phillips to break down the storylines to follow at MXoN, and more.

Christian Craig is heading to France to ride for Team USA, and we’ll have CC on the phone to talk about that honor, how it is coming back off injury, and more.

We’ve got Jason Weigandt on the show to talk MXoN, him in the booth for SMX races, what he’s saved money on lately, and more.

Jade Dungey works as a mechanic for Aaron Plessinger and is probably the most famous Dungey of them all, right? We’ll have Jade on tonight to talk about his MXoN prep, his career path, we’ll make fun of Phil Nicoletti, and more.

Got a question for the show? Tweet @pulpmxshow and our guys Tits or Tallon will do his best to get it answered on the Motosport.com Tweet at Tits segment.

We’ll also do the Race Tech Rant and our hosts will be under the gun with the EKS Brand goggles Tear Off segment.

What you’ll want to do is log-in to Pulpmxshow.com at 5PM PST/8PM EST and we’ll be streaming on Youtube and Racer X Facebook. As usual, you can call in at anytime during the show to talk to the guest or the hosts at 702-586-PULP (7857).

You can listen live on your smartphone with the Tune In App by searching PulpMX Show and listen live on the PulpMX App as well.

You can listen to the show the next day on Stitcher.com as well as the PulpMX App on your smartphone or iTunes for download. It will also be available the next day on Pulpmxshow.com.

Those who ride dirt bikes, motorcycles, ATVs and UTVs know MotoSport is the best place for OEM and aftermarket parts, riding gear and accessories. MotoSport.com’s dedicated team of gearheads have the knowledge and expertise to help get your ride working at peak performance and have you looking good too. Whether you race on the track, ride on the trails or commute on the street make your next ride, your best ride only at MotoSport.com.

FLY Racing is charging into 2023 with improvements to both style and performance. Led by the industry leading Formula helmet featuring RHEON Technology, FLY Racing has become synonymous with innovation and outside-the-box thinking. FLY Racing has the widest product range in the sport, ensuring you can find exactly what you’re looking for. In short, FLY Racing embodies all things motocross. Check out the new line at Flyracing.com @FLYRACINGUSA on social media, and our athletes at Monster Energy Supercross and Lucas Oil Pro Motocross Championship events in 2023.

From beginners to seasoned vets, race teams, project builds, and magazine tests, DeCal Works mission is to cater to those who love to ride. Upholding the true definition of quality, service, and knowledge. Visit DeCalMX.com and use Promo Code PulpMX23 to get 20% off your custom graphics. DeCal Works. #1 for Many Reasons.

The PulpMX Show is also brought to you by X-Brand Goggles, Race Tech Suspension, Renthal, Firepower, Renegade Racing Fuels, FMF Racing, GET Data, Atlas Neck Braces, Acerbis, Maxima Oils, Suspension Direct, Michelin,, Works Connection, DUBYA Wheels, Pro Filter, Wiseco Pistons, Ride Engineering, OGIO Powersports, MotorcycleIndustryjobs.com, ORW, EVS Sports and Guts Racing.