It’s normal for riders to jump to new teams, but in 2024, they’re jumping to new manufactures as well. The addition of Triumph and Beta have certainly been interesting storylines to follow, especially as both these historic brands have been integrated in the world of motorcycle manufacturing for as long as they have (121 years for Triumph and 75 years for Beta). Will all those years of brand equity transfer over to a supercross track? Time will tell. To start off, it’s fair to say that Triumph hasn’t wasted any time signing racers who are more than capable of winning in the 250 Class…well, as long as you listen to the rumors, as the team hasn’t officially announced any riders yet. It’s fairly well known, though, that Jalek Swoll will be coming over from the Rockstar Energy Husqvarna team to reunite with Bobby Hewitt and pick up where they left off with the new (old) brand. In the meantime, the Austrian brands are moving up some young talent, with Casey Cochran now confirmed for a future on the Rockstar Energy Husqvarna pro side, and Julien “JuJu” Beaumer taking Vohland’s old spot on the Red Bull KTM team.

Another blazing fast 250 rider expected to go to Triumph brand is Michael Mosiman. Yes, he’s another rider with some history with Hewitt from his Rockstar Energy Husqvarna days. Although he only logged six races in 2023, let’s hope Mosiman’s shoulder is healed up after that unfortunate crash at Hangtown back in June. As if Swoll and Mosiman isn’t star-studded enough, Triumph also signed Joey Savatgy. He will be on a 250 as well, but since he pointed out of SX, Joey signed a motocross/SMX-only contract. (Yes, that’s a thing now.) When Triumph’s 450 is ready for 2025, we should see Savatgy on that bike.

As the Triumph squad only has a 250 program, ironically, the Beta Team only has a 450 program. Hopefully we get to see them go head-to-head in the future. Benny Bloss and former 250 SX Champion Colt Nichols also both signed SX- and SMX-only deals for the Liqui Moly Beta Racing Team. There’s a chance they will do a handful of outdoor rounds to score points for SMX, but that’s still up in the air. It is worth noting that Nichols had an impressive run at SMX on his Madd Parts Kawasaki KX450. He landed fifth overall at the final round, and that last minute effort shot him up to ninth overall in the SMX points. Nothing like a late season charge to add over $100,000 to the bank account!

As the 2023 silly season wraps up, the AMA SX, MX, and SMX landscape is shifting beneath our feet. With new alliances formed and legendary brands entering the fray, 2024 promises unparalleled excitement, with some very top guys are moving to different teams and others moving up to 450s full-time. Gear up, race fans—it's going to be a wild ride!