The following press release is from MXGP, courtesy of RFME:

Team Spain MXoN Update | Oriol Oliver Replaces An Injured Braceras

During the last test of the MX2 World Championship, David Braceras suffered a fall and was injured. Not being 100% recovered, the national coach, Paco Rico, has decided that the man from Alicante will be replaced by Oriol Oliver who thus joins Rubén Fernández and the brand-new MXGP champion, Jorge Prado.

In the following statements, Rico explains the reason for this decision in addition to putting Prado in MXOpen and Fernández in MXGP, always thinking about the good for the team.

Paco Rico, national coach: "It is evident that there are situations that only the riders, teams and the coaching staff know. The case of Rubén Fernández was that he suffered from problems after the very hard fall of Finland which prevented him from training and, although he had the speed, he did not have the physique to make 2 races in a row as required by the OPEN category in the ‘Monster Energy FIM MX of the Nations’. This is why we talked with him and Jorge (Prado) to exchange the categories thinking about the best for the team and protecting Fernández so that he had more recovery time between races. The pilots are very involved in achieving a team success representing Spain and did not put any inconvenience, supporting each other.

As for David Braceras, after the fall of England and although they declared him fit to run right there, following the advice of our trusted medical staff they told him that running could put participation in Ernée at risk if there is something muscular. Braceras did not lose a minute and flew directly to Madrid where all possible tests were performed and a small rupture in the triceps was detected.

We continue to have a team of the same level with good expectations with the incorporation of Oriol Oliver, the visible physical improvement of Ruben Fernández who has managed to finish 5th in MXGP and, of course, the current MXGP world champion, Jorge Prado."

