You're a great starter from anywhere on the gate. But 18th gate pick is what you guys drew today. How do you feel about that?

Uh I think we'll be okay. I mean I started last year twice first from the 40th gate pick. So, I think we'll be all right 17, 18, and yeah, I think it's also like kind of 90-degree corner. So, coming from the outside will be no problem. And yeah, hopefully everything…start is going to be important with all these hills and it's quite tight in places. So, it's going to be important.

I assume testing wise, you also have everything kind of dialed in from the season already, but any big changes in the last couple of weeks getting ready for this one?

Yeah, we kept testing a little bit. Obviously in motocross, you're always testing stuff. You always try to make the bike better and yourself better. So, yeah, we got some new things and hopefully it will work out good here in France. I'm super excited. It's a track that I like, but yeah, we'll see how it goes.

For you tomorrow and just the team as a whole. Where would you like to see you guys tomorrow? I know obviously P1, but what would be a solid result for you guys tomorrow?

Well, talking about my results. I think I can obviously win. So, I will go for the victory. But then with team in Spain, I think, I think podium it's just like will be awesome. Like we will be the best we can, we can dream of, right? And I think around third place, that would be I think a realistic kind of result that if everyone does very, very good, then we can maybe go on the podium. So we'll see. [Laughs]

All right Jorge, thank you so much. Appreciate it.

Thank you.