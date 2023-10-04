Historic Ernee Welcomes 76th Edition of Monster Energy FIM Motocross of Nations

Results Archive
450SMX Results
  1. Jett Lawrence
  2. Ken Roczen
  3. Cooper Webb
250SMX Results
  1. Haiden Deegan
  2. Jo Shimoda
  3. R.J. Hampshire
MXGP of
Great Britain
MXGP Results
  1. Tim Gajser
  2. Jeremy Seewer
  3. Romain Febvre
MX2 Results
  1. Jago Geerts
  2. Simon Laengenfelder
  3. Andrea Adamo
October 4, 2023
The following press release is from Infront Moto Racing:

Historic Ernee Welcomes The 76th Edition Of The Monster Energy FIM Motocross Of Nations 

MONACO (Principality of Monaco) - The 2023 Monster Energy FIM Motocross of Nations is set to take place in Ernée on 6-7-8 October and the excitement is mounting among riders, teams and every motocross fans around the world in what will be an exceptional event.

Ernée is known for its passionate and electrifying crowd, and the Raymond Demy circuit has a rich history of hosting prestigious motocross events, including memorable Motocross of Nations races in 2005 and 2015. The circuit's iconic start, surrounded by a wall of enthusiastic spectators is simply impressive while Ernée's atmosphere is renowned, characterized by tightly-packed fans encircling the track, creating an electrifying and legendary atmosphere.

The event is anticipated to draw a massive crowd, and the passionate fans will be a driving force behind the teams' performances, ensuring a spectacular off-road show. The 2023 Monster Energy FIM Motocross of Nations is a must-see event with the world's top motocross riders which guarantee an exhilarating weekend.

In the past three editions of the Monster Energy FIM Motocross of Nations, the home nations have all claimed victory with Team Netherlands achieving a historical domination in Assen in 2019, securing their first-ever win in the event. In 2021, Team Italy with legend Antonio Cairoli emerged victorious in Mantova after a closely contested battle, clinching the victory by the narrowest of margins. Finally, in 2022, Team USA ended an 11-year drought in the competition in impressive fashion, winning on their home turf at RedBud amongst a sensational atmosphere.

This weekend, Team USA is the defending Champion and historically the best nation of the competition with 23 Titles. Their line-up will be Aaron Plessinger, R.J Hampshire and Christian Craig, and will want to win the first Chamberlain Trophy by Team USA in Europe since 2011.

  • Team USA wins in 2022.
    Team USA wins in 2022. MXGP
  • Team France wins in 2015.
    Team France wins in 2015. MXGP

Team France will be the home team and one of the favourites with Romain Febvre, Maxime Renaux and Tom Vialle. The three of them have been Motocross World Champion and look to be the ones to watch, especially with the large French following and supporting them at home. Febvre is on the best form of his career at the moment and loves this track as he was a flamboyant Open Individual Champion at the 2015 MXoN in Ernee. Vialle has spent his year in America, gaining a lot of experience. Renaux missed the last even of the MXGP Championship in Great Britain but it's now in full force and the team will work hard to make sure that the french star is back at his best for the MXoN.

Team Australia – One of the big favourites with the Lawrence brothers who have been incredibly successful this season in America. Jett Lawrence boasts a perfect record of 22 race wins out of 22 this season in the US and was the Open individual champion last year at the MXoN in RedBud. His brother Hunter won Pro Motocross in 250cc this season in what was a dream year for the siblings. The third rider is Dean Ferris who won the Australian MX1 Championship for the fourth time this season. Team Australia finshed third last season in RedBud but they never won the MXoN yet, they have all the quality to make it happen this year.

Team Belgium is the youngest team of the year with an average age of 19.3 years old. The strong Belgian trio will be led by Jago Geerts, Liam Everts and Lucas Coenen. Three riders that could well be the ones to lift the trophy given the great season the all experienced, which would give Belgium another MXoN title, 10 years after the last Chamberlain Trophy won in Teutschenthal in 2013.

The Spanish team will boast the newly crowned MXGP World Champion Jorge Prado into his ranks along with Grand Prix winner Ruben Fernandez and recently announced MX2 rider Oriol Oliver. They will be contender for the podium with a young yet experienced team. For Team Germany, the comeback of Ken Roczen to the MXoN after five years will be an immense boost for the team, with the lightening-quick Simon Laengenfelder who had a superb season in MX2 finishing 3rd in the Championship and Tom Koch who is completing the team in what will be an experienced line-up.

  • Jett Lawrence dominates in RedBud 2022.
    Jett Lawrence dominates in RedBud 2022. MXGP
  • Romain Febvre perfect score in Ernée, France 2015.
    Romain Febvre perfect score in Ernée, France 2015. MXGP

There are other teams that will definitely fight for the top spots such as Team Netherlands that is lining up the same riders as last year with Glenn Coldenhoff, Kay De Wolf and Calvin Vlaanderen. They will all come back with a point to prove following their 7th place in RedBud last year. Team Italy, who finished 4th last year in RedBud will be another strong challenger with Alberto Forato who finished 7th in the MXGP Championship, the newly crowned MX2 World Champion Andrea Adamo and EMX250 European Champion Andrea Bonacorsi.

Besides the obvious favourites for the might trophy, there are other team that could play the troublemakers and produce some exploits such as Team Latvia composed of the Reisulis Brothers, Janis and Karlis and led by Pauls Jonass who has signed his return to the top in MXGP last month. Not to forget Team Switzerland who is going to play on their massive experience to clinch a resutl with the five-time Vice Motocross World Champion Jeremy Seewer, Arnaud Tonus and Valentin Guillod.

  • Team Australia third on the podium in RedBud 2022.
    Team Australia third on the podium in RedBud 2022. MXGP
  • MXGP World Champion Jorge Prado in RedBud 2022.
    MXGP World Champion Jorge Prado in RedBud 2022. MXGP

The 76th edition of the event will see the huge participation of 38 teams, including the special team representing FIM Latin America, and other teams coming from different continents such as Rep of South Africa, Chile, Guam, Puerto Rico, Morocco and Brazil. Expect an event that promises to be larger and more spectacular than ever before, with an exceptionally competitive roster that is adding an element of unpredictability to the final podium!

2022 MXoN Nations Classification Top 10 (RedBud, USA)

MXoN

Motocross of Nations - Combined

September 24, 2022
RedBud MX
Buchanan, MI United States
Rider Points Race Class Bike
1
United States
United States 		16
Eli Tomac 1 Race 1 (MXGP + MX2) MXGP Yamaha
Chase Sexton 2 Race 2 (MX2 + Open) Open Honda
Chase Sexton 3 Race 3 (MXGP + Open) Open Honda
Justin Cooper 4 Race 2 (MX2 + Open) MX2 Yamaha
Eli Tomac 6 Race 3 (MXGP + Open) MXGP Yamaha
Justin Cooper 9 Race 1 (MXGP + MX2) MX2 Yamaha
2
France
France 		23
Maxime Renaux 1 Race 3 (MXGP + Open) MXGP Yamaha
Maxime Renaux 3 Race 1 (MXGP + MX2) MXGP Yamaha
Dylan Ferrandis 4 Race 3 (MXGP + Open) Open Yamaha
Dylan Ferrandis 6 Race 2 (MX2 + Open) Open Yamaha
Marvin Musquin 9 Race 2 (MX2 + Open) MX2 KTM
Marvin Musquin 14 Race 1 (MXGP + MX2) MX2 KTM
3
Australia
Australia 		26
Jett Lawrence 1 Race 2 (MX2 + Open) Open Honda
Jett Lawrence 2 Race 3 (MXGP + Open) Open Honda
Mitchell Evans 5 Race 1 (MXGP + MX2) MXGP Honda
Hunter Lawrence 8 Race 1 (MXGP + MX2) MX2 Honda
Hunter Lawrence 10 Race 2 (MX2 + Open) MX2 Honda
Mitchell Evans 28 Race 3 (MXGP + Open) MXGP Honda
4
Italy
Italy 		49
Mattia Guadagnini 3 Race 2 (MX2 + Open) Open GasGas
Antonio Cairoli 7 Race 1 (MXGP + MX2) MXGP KTM
Antonio Cairoli 9 Race 3 (MXGP + Open) MXGP KTM
Andrea Adamo 15 Race 1 (MXGP + MX2) MX2 GasGas
Andrea Adamo 15 Race 2 (MX2 + Open) MX2 GasGas
Mattia Guadagnini 19 Race 3 (MXGP + Open) Open GasGas
5
Belgium
Belgium 		50
Jago Geerts 2 Race 1 (MXGP + MX2) MXGP Yamaha
Jago Geerts 11 Race 3 (MXGP + Open) MXGP Yamaha
Liam Everts 12 Race 1 (MXGP + MX2) MX2 KTM
Jeremy Van Horebeek 12 Race 3 (MXGP + Open) Open Beta
Jeremy Van Horebeek 13 Race 2 (MX2 + Open) Open Beta
Liam Everts 14 Race 2 (MX2 + Open) MX2 KTM
6
Spain
Spain 		51
Ruben Fernandez 5 Race 2 (MX2 + Open) Open Honda
Jorge Prado 6 Race 1 (MXGP + MX2) MXGP GasGas
Jorge Prado 7 Race 3 (MXGP + Open) MXGP GasGas
Ruben Fernandez 8 Race 3 (MXGP + Open) Open Honda
Guillem Farres 25 Race 1 (MXGP + MX2) MX2 Yamaha
Guillem Farres 27 Race 2 (MX2 + Open) MX2 Yamaha
7
Netherlands
Netherlands 		62
Calvin Vlaanderen 7 Race 2 (MX2 + Open) Open Yamaha
Kay De Wolf 10 Race 1 (MXGP + MX2) MX2 Husqvarna
Glenn Coldenhoff 13 Race 1 (MXGP + MX2) MXGP Yamaha
Calvin Vlaanderen 14 Race 3 (MXGP + Open) Open Yamaha
Kay De Wolf 18 Race 2 (MX2 + Open) MX2 Husqvarna
Glenn Coldenhoff 36 Race 3 (MXGP + Open) MXGP Yamaha
8
Germany
Germany 		71
Maximilian Nagl 11 Race 1 (MXGP + MX2) MXGP Husqvarna
Simon Laengenfelder 11 Race 2 (MX2 + Open) MX2 GasGas
Tom Koch 16 Race 2 (MX2 + Open) Open KTM
Maximilian Nagl 16 Race 3 (MXGP + Open) MXGP Husqvarna
Simon Laengenfelder 17 Race 1 (MXGP + MX2) MX2 GasGas
Tom Koch 18 Race 3 (MXGP + Open) Open KTM
9
Switzerland
Switzerland 		90
Jeremy Seewer 4 Race 1 (MXGP + MX2) MXGP Yamaha
Jeremy Seewer 5 Race 3 (MXGP + Open) MXGP Yamaha
Kevin Brumann 22 Race 3 (MXGP + Open) Open Yamaha
Valentin Guillod 28 Race 2 (MX2 + Open) MX2 Yamaha
Kevin Brumann 31 Race 2 (MX2 + Open) Open Yamaha
Valentin Guillod 36 Race 1 (MXGP + MX2) MX2 Yamaha
10
United Kingdom
United Kingdom 		98
Tommy Searle 15 Race 3 (MXGP + Open) Open Honda
Dean Wilson 16 Race 1 (MXGP + MX2) MXGP Husqvarna
Tommy Searle 17 Race 2 (MX2 + Open) Open Honda
Dean Wilson 20 Race 3 (MXGP + Open) MXGP Husqvarna
Max Anstie 30 Race 2 (MX2 + Open) MX2 Honda
Max Anstie 37 Race 1 (MXGP + MX2) MX2 Honda
Full Results

 

