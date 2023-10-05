Do you still know the track from your World Championship career? What will it take to do well?

I know the track from the MXGP in the past and also from watching it in recent years. It's very hilly, but that's exactly my thing, even from the dirt. Due to a lot of rain recently, I haven't been able to practice much on hardpack, but I still have enough time until Sunday to get into it.

Do you approach the MXoN differently than a normal race?

I don’t approach the race any differently. I think it's important not to set your expectations too high, not to lift the event above a normal level and to keep the pressure low to achieve good results. That means I will approach the race like any other race, that’s my plan.

What makes the MXoN so special?

The Motocross of Nations is always a special race, especially in Europe. The last time I rode it at RedBud in 2018 was definitely awesome, but then it felt kinda similar to the Pro Motocross nationals. I think the Motocross of Nations in Europe is the best.

You didn't do many motocross races in 2023. What gives you the confidence that you can still compete at the top level?

I did my homework, and you don’t forget how to ride so quickly. I trust in my skills and talent as well as in my good work. Of course, more tests and more preparation always help, but I’m still confident that I’ll do well.