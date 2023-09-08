Playoffs?! After 17 rounds of Monster Energy AMA Supercross and 11 rounds AMA Pro Motocross Championship, we made it to the first ever SuperMotocross World Championship (SMX) event at zMAX Dragway. Host Jason Weigandt talks through some storylines ahead of the first ever SMX event, including the track layout/build, the entry lists and possible race winners, and more. Then, Tom Journet plays some raw footage from today's free practice sessions.

Host: Jason Weigandt

Film/edit: Tom Journet

6D Helmets

Brought to you by 6D helmets, dedicated to the relentless pursuit of brain protection. 6D’s patented Omni-Directional Suspension™ technology provides protection capabilities unmatched by any other helmet design. Established in 2011, 6D is the technology leader in both motorcycle and bicycle helmet design.