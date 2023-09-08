Racerhead #36

As a result, every top rider that's healthy is here. North Carolina's own Cooper Webb is here on his new Monster Energy Yamaha Star Racing YZ450F, and Jett Lawrence is here after just completing his undefeated summer. So is his brother Hunter, who just wrapped up the 250 Pro Motocross Championship. Chase Sexton is here, still on a Honda and still hoping to beat Jett at least one time as his teammate in 2023. Dylan Ferrandis is still under the Monster Energy Yamaha Star Racing tent and no doubt wanting to show all of the teams that are making a mistake of they pass on him for '24. Haiden Deegan, Jo Shimoda, Tom Vialle, Levi Kitchen, and RJ Hampshire—they all probably want to stop the Lawrence brothers' sweep of the 2023 250cc titles, and this is their last chance. And Ken Roczen is here too, hoping to do much more than snatch a race win on his Suzuki. He wants to win this whole thing, and he's got the talent and strength to do it.

The track that was built here at zMAX Dragway honestly looks more like supercross than outdoor motocross at first glance, as there is no elevation around the facility to add a hill or two like we'll see with the Peristyle at the Los Angeles Coliseum, but it was dug much deeper than the average supercross, which surprised a lot of the riders when they first saw it. It's faster than SX as well, and while there is nowhere near the numbers we see at the average SX, let alone MX, there's enough to get some real chop and ruts going in and out of the corners. And with two 20-minutes plus one lap motos for each class, on what is either going to be a hot or wet afternoon, it should be quite an interesting race!

Of course, this is the first new AMA championship in quite some time. One has to go all the way back to 1974 and the creation of the stand-alone "Yamaha Super Series of Stadium Motocross" for a completely new series like this. And since that time we've lost a couple of championships as the Inter-Am (1967-'75) and the Trans-AMA Series (1970-'82) ran their courses. We've had many U.S. Grand Prix rounds, the occasional FIM Motocross of Nations, and other interesting one-offs like Summercross, the World Cup at Glen Helen in 2002, and even Jeremy McGrath's race at the Home Depot Center, but they weren't around for long. Arenacross came and went once, and now it's back and humming again. Super Moto was a big deal for a minute, and FMX is still kicking, though it's nowhere near what it was when Travis Pastrana, Brian Deegan, Mike Metzger, and friends were at their peaks.

Will SMX be any different than any of those previous attempts at finding a place on the annual calendar? With all seven of the current OEMs fully committed, as well as two more coming in '24, it seems like we have a real fighting chance. Hopefully we will see good, safe, and entertaining racing, and the fans respond. From what I understand there have been a lot of tickets sold, especially after the lineups were finally announced (admittedly later than we anticipated due to having to get everyone entered and re-licensed).

So here we are, the end of the beginning of what's been a lot of work and planning over the last couple of years. The starting gates for the first SuperMotocross World Championship start dropping around 3 p.m. Eastern tomorrow. Here's hoping everyone likes what they will see as we all meet SMX together for the first time.

We hate to have to cut this short, but the Jasons—Weigandt and Thomas—and JT are going to be starting their SMX Insider shortly. Make sure to tune in at 6 p.m. Eastern to the SuperMotocross YouTube channel.