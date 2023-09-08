Racerhead #36

Main image by Mitch Kendra
Welcome to Friday, welcome to Racerhead, and welcome to a whole new chapter in our sport, the first playoff round of the SuperMotocross World Championship (SMX). As a result, two weeks after we finished up the 2023 AMA Pro Motocross Championship, and four months before we start the '24 Monster Energy AMA Supercross Championship, we're in Charlotte at zMAX Dragway for the first-ever SMX round. It's hot and it's busy, and it may even rain tomorrow, but everyone seems to be excited about this new venture, and there's a whole bunch of money up for grabs too. The winner of tomorrow's 450 race will earn $100,000, runner-up gets $50K, $25K for third and $10K for fourth, and on down from there. Even the last place finisher in the LCQ gets $1,600 in purse money. And that's not even the biggest money here—that goes to the overall champion, in the form of $1 million.
The money is excellent in the 250 class as well, half of what the 450 riders are getting but $50K to win each of the three rounds and $500K for the champion is quite a nice new pay day. The added purse money came with the new TV/streaming package with NBC/Peacock, as they now see the value in having a full season of nearly nine months of SX/MX and an added "playoff" instead of two separate and championships of four and five months apiece.
As a result, every top rider that's healthy is here. North Carolina's own Cooper Webb is here on his new Monster Energy Yamaha Star Racing YZ450F, and Jett Lawrence is here after just completing his undefeated summer. So is his brother Hunter, who just wrapped up the 250 Pro Motocross Championship. Chase Sexton is here, still on a Honda and still hoping to beat Jett at least one time as his teammate in 2023. Dylan Ferrandis is still under the Monster Energy Yamaha Star Racing tent and no doubt wanting to show all of the teams that are making a mistake of they pass on him for '24. Haiden Deegan, Jo Shimoda, Tom Vialle, Levi Kitchen, and RJ Hampshire—they all probably want to stop the Lawrence brothers' sweep of the 2023 250cc titles, and this is their last chance. And Ken Roczen is here too, hoping to do much more than snatch a race win on his Suzuki. He wants to win this whole thing, and he's got the talent and strength to do it.
The track that was built here at zMAX Dragway honestly looks more like supercross than outdoor motocross at first glance, as there is no elevation around the facility to add a hill or two like we'll see with the Peristyle at the Los Angeles Coliseum, but it was dug much deeper than the average supercross, which surprised a lot of the riders when they first saw it. It's faster than SX as well, and while there is nowhere near the numbers we see at the average SX, let alone MX, there's enough to get some real chop and ruts going in and out of the corners. And with two 20-minutes plus one lap motos for each class, on what is either going to be a hot or wet afternoon, it should be quite an interesting race!
Of course, this is the first new AMA championship in quite some time. One has to go all the way back to 1974 and the creation of the stand-alone "Yamaha Super Series of Stadium Motocross" for a completely new series like this. And since that time we've lost a couple of championships as the Inter-Am (1967-'75) and the Trans-AMA Series (1970-'82) ran their courses. We've had many U.S. Grand Prix rounds, the occasional FIM Motocross of Nations, and other interesting one-offs like Summercross, the World Cup at Glen Helen in 2002, and even Jeremy McGrath's race at the Home Depot Center, but they weren't around for long. Arenacross came and went once, and now it's back and humming again. Super Moto was a big deal for a minute, and FMX is still kicking, though it's nowhere near what it was when Travis Pastrana, Brian Deegan, Mike Metzger, and friends were at their peaks.
Will SMX be any different than any of those previous attempts at finding a place on the annual calendar? With all seven of the current OEMs fully committed, as well as two more coming in '24, it seems like we have a real fighting chance. Hopefully we will see good, safe, and entertaining racing, and the fans respond. From what I understand there have been a lot of tickets sold, especially after the lineups were finally announced (admittedly later than we anticipated due to having to get everyone entered and re-licensed).
So here we are, the end of the beginning of what's been a lot of work and planning over the last couple of years. The starting gates for the first SuperMotocross World Championship start dropping around 3 p.m. Eastern tomorrow. Here's hoping everyone likes what they will see as we all meet SMX together for the first time.
And on the other side of the word, there was un update that we received last night amid the ongoing saga for the FIM World Supercross Championship (WSX). Read last night’s press release on the new investors for WSX.
zMAX (Matthes)
This RH entry coming to you from the spacious zMax Dragway press box for round one of the SuperMotocross World Championship (SMX). We’re about halfway through free practice here on Friday and it’s reminding me a bit of the speedway races we’ve seen here and there in SX. Look, I’m Mr. Cynic after all these years in the sport and just by nature so I’m here with one eyebrow raised at the idea of “playoffs” where no one gets eliminated, a hybrid track, and whether or not we’re going to see great racing. But that aside, this is great for the sport to have this amount of money to be paid out to the riders and it’s just more racing in general to watch. We have some great storylines including whether or not Jett Lawrence will win (probably) and what, if any, the shorter dual main format does to the racing. It’s not a difficult track for these guys so start’s going to be maybe more important than ever and passing will be tough. You’re gonna have to move someone out of the way to get by. So, again, let’s just soak in the money generated for these three races and the fact that the sport as a whole with the unification of MX Sports and Feld Motorsports is moving in the right direction. The racing is almost secondary here to the fact that this is an “event.”
Webb of Blue (Matthes)
Well, the worst kept secret in the sport is finally public with Cooper Webb retuning to Monster Energy Yamaha Star Racing for 2024 and 2025, full SX/MX and SMX deal. I had a chance to catch up to Coop to talk about it in a podcast out today. Webb told me how things really started to go south with the Red Bull KTM guys around Daytona Supercross when he committed to Star for next year. Him and the KTM team could never quite gel on bike set-up and at some point, they let him do his own thing with suspension. Which was working out okay but Roger De Coster called him after a practice crash and told him it wasn’t working out; a settlement was worked out and Cooper Webb’s time on orange was over. Sort of shocking, right? But he’s back to, as he said, his type of people at Star and they’re going to be more flexible on what he can, he’ll be back with his old trainer Gareth Swanepoel and really, there’s nothing you can compare his time at Yamaha on the Factory YZ450F to this deal. Literally everything is different. Webb said he’s been riding for a while now and he’s treating these SMX races not like a “warm up” type of race but one where he’s fully ready to go and try and win. A motivated Cooper Webb to show KTM they made a mistake is an exciting Cooper Webb to watch.
Jerry Bernardo Book (DC)
If you've been around the sport for a minute or two you certainly remember Jerry Bernardo. He was the mastermind/creative genius behind FAH-Q Racing, host of various action sports shows and events, and an outstanding painter/artist. He even used to write for Racer X back in our newspaper days, and his "Jerryland" column was half-Hemingway/half-Hunter S. Thompson. Then he went on to other adventures and misadventures around the moto world. He shares some of his thoughts and fun (and at times dark) and general surreal-ity in a new book of poems and writings called Coffee Brews with Graveyard Mist, which you can find right now on Amazon. We strongly recommend this collection for every person out there with Blackwater-infused heart of darkness:
View Coffee Brews with Graveyard Mist on Amazon
Triumph (Keefer)
Triumph gave us another video this week but this time it was actually a full view of Ricky Carmichael and Evan Ferry ripping the bike around a freshly prepped moto track. I think it's funny that some people out there can't stand it when a new manufacturer comes to market with a motocross bike. There are tons of judgmental people out there that think they know more, and they have better ideas than that of the company that is coming out with the product. I think it's great to see another brand coming into our sport and as a test rider, it's another bike that I can dissect and compare with others. I's also another option for the new bike motocross consumer. The Triumph name is iconic, and I can remember my dad talking about all the Triumph bikes he had and still does own. The off-road market is a very small slice of pie for these two-wheel manufacturers so we should all feel grateful that they decided to put some of their money/time/dedication into something we all love to do. Triumph didn't specify when this new motocross model will be out or who will be riding them (besides RC and Ferry), but I have a feeling we ALL will know very soon! I, for one, am excited to see the whole program come to fruition and see how the new brand stacks up against the other big seven colors in the paddock.
TEAM USAustria? (DC)
If you've been watching the slow-motion train wreck that seems to be the formation of Team USA '23, you're probably as confused and frustrated as we are. After finally winning the Peter Chamberlain Trophy back after ten years in the weeds, we still do not have a full team set for the rapidly approaching Monster Energy FIM Motocross of Nations. The problems stem primarily from injuries to some top riders and team switches for others, as well as a bit of indifference, it seems. What we know is that the only OEMs really focused on participating are Honda and the KTM Group. The problem is that two of Honda's riders will ride for Australia, and if Jo Shimoda were on the team, he would be riding for Japan. And Chase Sexton is switching teams, though Honda did say they would support him through the October 7-8 race in France, only to have that apparently fall through. Many thought Monster Energy Yamaha Star Racing team would be sending Haiden Deegan on the 250, and maybe even Cooper Webb on a 450 (and support Dylan Ferrandis to France). But now they are completely out, having told the AMA's Mike Pelletier that they were not participating in 2023 (and Ferrandis was not selected as a member of Team France). And Kawasaki seems to have reached a point where they are not sending anyone either, despite both Jason Anderson and Adam Cianciarulo both being healthy, as well as the 250 riders on the Monster Energy/Pro Circuit Kawasaki squad. Kawasaki's problem appears to be threefold: the FIM, the cost of sending their riders and mechanics and engineers, and what appears to be some reluctance with working so closely with Team USA Manager Roger De Coster. De Coster of course runs the KTM North America racing group, which Kawasaki competes against every weekend in AMA Supercross and Motocross and now SuperMotocross.
That has not affected De Coster's own interest in the event, nor the Austria-based KTM Group's interest. They are fully committed to sending both Aaron Plessinger on his KTM 450 SX-F and moving Husqvarna rider RJ Hampshire up on the second 450 in the MX3 (Open)slot. They also planned on sending Max Vohland as the 250 rider, but now he's switching teams too after SMX and he has backed out of Team USA consideration as well. That kind of only leaves Jalek Swoll for MX2, but he's also about to switch teams, and his new bosses don't want to risk getting him hurt without some kind of insurance policy. So how about Troy Lee Designs/Red Bull/GasGas rider Justin Barcia? He apparently has some injuries he wants to get sorted in the off-season, as soon as possible. Christian Craig? The Rockstar Energy Husqvarna rider would love to go but he's still not 100 percent.
So, what's going on? How did we go from all being very gung-ho about the MXoN and Team USA to now having trouble finding three fast, healthy, and available riders to even enter the race? While the rest of the world is announcing their teams—including Ken Roczen for Germany for the first time since '18, and Florida’s Jack Chambers will ride for Puerto Rico—we're literally running out of time to name three riders, none of whom won a single motocross race in '23, and we're the defending champions. Is it time for a downsizing of the contingent that goes as Team USA? Is it time for a full reset of Team USA, including who manages the team? As in, someone who doesn't work for a specific manufacturer, like maybe a Broc Glover or a Rick Johnson? I'm in no way advocating for that change—Roger has won the Peter Chamberlain Trophy more times as both a rider and a manager than anyone else in history. He's also very committed to winning. Yet here we are, unable to name a third rider for a race that's happening just one month from now. It's really been quite the weird situation, to say the least.
Thanks for reading Racerhead. See you at the races.