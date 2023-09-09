The Start

Until the track maps came out, no one really knew what they were in for with the hybrid tracks. Looking at the Charlotte track map, the thing that stands out the most is the split lane start. We have seen split starts before, but this time there is an entire lane between the two starts and the two starts turn into each other, with one side turning left and the other right. So technically there will be two inside gates. It's going to be wild to watch for sure. -Whitmore

History

Imagine going back 50-plus years and being at the first ever motocross or supercross race. Being the first ever SMX race, no one knows exactly what to watch out for, because it has never been done before! But one thing is for sure, history is being made this weekend, and in 50 years fans will be able to brag that they were at the first ever SMX in Charlotte. So, take plenty of pictures as memories and history is being made. -Whitmore

Bonus: All-Star Races

At each of the three SMX races over the next three weeks, we will also see different All-Star class races at the different venues. Similar to how Monster Energy Cup had the Supermini and 250F all star classes, these SMX All-Star races will take place right in the mix of race day. The first SMX race in North Carolina will feature a 65cc All-Star race, the second event in Illinoins will feature a Supermini All-Star race, and the SMX finale in California will host the 250cc All-Star race. Being a part of history might not be clear for these youngsters from the getgo, it’s more of another opportunity to race, but whether these all-star riders turn pro or not, years from now these lil’ rippers and their families will remember being a part of history for the first ever SMX races. For media and fans, another glimpse at some of the sports up and coming stars is also exciting. -Mitch Kendra