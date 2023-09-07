SMX Playoff Round 1 in North Carolina is a Day Race, Here is the Schedule

This weekend’s first ever SuperMotocross World Championship (SMX) round on Saturday will take place at zMAX Dragway at Charlotte Motor Speedway in Concord, North Carolina. But you will want to set the DVR earlier than usual, as Saturday’s SMX event will race during the day. Also note that the race airs on USA this weekend.

To view the final entry lists for the first playoff round, read our breaking news post from Tuesday with the final 250SMX and 450SMX lists.

What you need to know the most for the SMX Playoff Round 1: the first 250SMX moto begins at 3 p.m. Eastern/12 p.m. Pacific.

On Friday for each SMX there will be a pre-race press conference (11 a.m. local time) and two free practice sessions for both classes (12:15 p.m. local time).

On Saturday, qualifying can still be seen on Race Day Live beginning at 9:30 a.m. EDT/6:30 a.m. PDT on Peacock. There will be a pre-race show at 2:30 p.m. EDT/11:30 a.m. PDT on Peacock. Live coverage of the motos will start at 3 p.m. EDT/12 p.m. PDT on USA and Peacock. Below is the full broadcast schedule.