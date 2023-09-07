The following text is courtesy of MXLarge.com:

Australia will take a powerful line-up into the 2023 Monster Energy FIM Motocross of Nations (MXoN) in France from October 6-8, with siblings Jett and Hunter Lawrence to be joined by fellow Queenslander Dean Ferris at the annual teams’ showstopper.

The trio takes winning form into the MXoN, with Ferris (Yamaha) recently wrapping up a fourth MX1 title in the Australian ProMX championship, while the Lawrences stole the show on their factory Hondas across the Pacific in the AMA Pro Motocross series: Hunter easily winning the 250cc class and Jett utterly dominant in the 450cc division with a peerless, unbeaten season – 22 wins from as many starts. It was just the fifth clean sweep of the 450cc category since its inception, and the first by a rookie.

With stellar individual seasons etched into the record books, Ferris and the Lawrences now turn their attention to the high-stakes MXoN – an event where Australia has come tantalisingly close to victory in the past but without achieving the ultimate reward.