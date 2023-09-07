65cc World All-Star Lineup Confirmed for SMX Playoff at zMAX Dragway

On top of the professional 250SMX and 450SMX classes, there will be amateur racing at all three rounds of the SuperMotocross World Championship (SMX) over the next three weeks. At Saturday's race in North Carolina, the 65cc All-Stars will compete, then in Illinois the Supermini All-Stars will race, and at the SMX Finale in California the 250cc All-Stars will race. Here is the lineup for Saturday's 65cc All-Star race.

The following press release is from SMX:

ELLENTON, Fla. // MORGANTOWN, W.Va. – As the anticipation continues to build before motorcycles take to the track at Concord, North Carolina’s zMAX Dragway to officially begin preparations for the inaugural SuperMotocross World Championship Playoffs, the SuperMotocross (SMX) League has confirmed the field of exceptionally talented amateur youth racers that will comprise the 65cc World All-Stars. This 22-racer field of the sport’s youngest stars, ranging from ages 8 to 12, will share the spotlight with the 60 professional racers that make up the 450cc and 250cc divisions in the SMX Playoffs with a special showcase race between the first and second set of motos on Saturday, September 9.

Headlining the field of 65cc All-Stars are a trio of AMA National Champions from the 2023 Monster Energy AMA Amateur National Motocross Championship this past August from Tennessee’s famed Loretta Lynn’s Ranch. The youngest of this group, 10-year-old Jaydin Smart, from Berry Creek, California, captured the 65cc (7-9) Limited division championship aboard a Cobra, while 12-year-olds Easton Graves, from Walker, Louisiana, and Jackson Vick, from Highland Village, Texas, both rode KTMs to the 65cc (10-11) and 65cc (10-11) Limited titles, respectively.

Complementing their success at Loretta Lynn’s, Graves and Vick also represented Team USA during July's 2023 FIM Junior Motocross World Championship in Romania along with another All-Star entrant, 11-year-old Eiden Steinbrecher, from Fair Oaks, California. Graves led the way for the team with individual runner-up honors in the 65cc class.