65cc World All-Star Lineup Confirmed for SMX Playoff at zMAX Dragway
On top of the professional 250SMX and 450SMX classes, there will be amateur racing at all three rounds of the SuperMotocross World Championship (SMX) over the next three weeks. At Saturday's race in North Carolina, the 65cc All-Stars will compete, then in Illinois the Supermini All-Stars will race, and at the SMX Finale in California the 250cc All-Stars will race. Here is the lineup for Saturday's 65cc All-Star race.
The following press release is from SMX:
ELLENTON, Fla. // MORGANTOWN, W.Va. – As the anticipation continues to build before motorcycles take to the track at Concord, North Carolina’s zMAX Dragway to officially begin preparations for the inaugural SuperMotocross World Championship Playoffs, the SuperMotocross (SMX) League has confirmed the field of exceptionally talented amateur youth racers that will comprise the 65cc World All-Stars. This 22-racer field of the sport’s youngest stars, ranging from ages 8 to 12, will share the spotlight with the 60 professional racers that make up the 450cc and 250cc divisions in the SMX Playoffs with a special showcase race between the first and second set of motos on Saturday, September 9.
Headlining the field of 65cc All-Stars are a trio of AMA National Champions from the 2023 Monster Energy AMA Amateur National Motocross Championship this past August from Tennessee’s famed Loretta Lynn’s Ranch. The youngest of this group, 10-year-old Jaydin Smart, from Berry Creek, California, captured the 65cc (7-9) Limited division championship aboard a Cobra, while 12-year-olds Easton Graves, from Walker, Louisiana, and Jackson Vick, from Highland Village, Texas, both rode KTMs to the 65cc (10-11) and 65cc (10-11) Limited titles, respectively.
Complementing their success at Loretta Lynn’s, Graves and Vick also represented Team USA during July's 2023 FIM Junior Motocross World Championship in Romania along with another All-Star entrant, 11-year-old Eiden Steinbrecher, from Fair Oaks, California. Graves led the way for the team with individual runner-up honors in the 65cc class.
"We are excited to see the fastest youth racers in the world take on the racetrack at zMAX Dragway," said MX Sports' Tim Cotter, Director of the Monster Energy AMA Amateur National Motocross Championship. "While several of these riders were crowned national champions this past August at Loretta Lynn's Ranch for the AMA Amateur National Motocross Championship, the rest of the field is also very competitive. That means it's anyone's game in Concord."
The 65cc World All-Stars represent 13 different states, from California to Florida and in-between, and will line up on the starting gate for their Main Event on Saturday afternoon at 1 p.m. PT / 4 p.m. ET with an eight-minute plus one-lap moto.
65cc Amateur All-Stars Entry List
#3 Beckham Smith // Canyon, Texas // KTM
#4 Jaydin Smart // Berry Creek, California // Cobra
#14 Landon Lee // Midland, Texas // KTM
#16 Gavin McCoy // Clever, Missouri // Cobra
#23 Austin Keller // Orlando, Florida // KTM
#24 Eidan Steinbrecher // Fair Oaks, California // GASGAS
#28 Seth Kemnitz // Corona, California // GASGAS
#29 Brayton Kreglow // Panama City Beach, Florida // Yamaha
#30 Brody Bircher // Montverde, Florida // KTM
#31 Easton Graves // Walker, Louisiana // KTM
#41 Camden Scoggin // Lebanon, Tennessee // KTM
#70 Jackson Vick // Highland Village, Texas // KTM
#80 Easton Kerby // Spencer, West Virginia // KTM
#81 Brycen DeJonge // Lakeway, Texas // KTM
#83 Kylan Stewart // Belton, South Carolina // KTM
#89 Whalyn Ballenger // Naples, Florida // GASGAS
#127 Joseph Vicari // Oxford, Michigan // KTM
#132 Gavyn Welzien // Orlando, Florida // Cobra
#234 Colt Whitaker // Greensburg, Indiana // GASGAS
#260 Abshur Hall // Morganton, North Carolina // Cobra
#674 Anderson Waldele // Lizella, Georgia // KTM
#698 Carter Gray // Saint Clairsville, Ohio // Cobra
Main Photo: Jackson Vick, a 12-year-old from Texas, won the 65cc (10-11) Limited crown
at Loretta Lynn's and was a member of Team USA at the FIM Junior Motocross World Championship. Photo Courtesy MX Sports