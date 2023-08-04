Thursday at the 2023 Monster Energy AMA Amateur National Motocross Championship saw a lengthy delay from lightening and heavy rain. After nearly eight hours, racing resumed, and a few races were able to get in. Kellen Brauer takes you through some of the highlights from Thursday at the Ranch as the weather continues to wreak havoc in Tennessee. Brauer recaps the following second motos: 250 B Limited, won by Jeremy Fappani (KTM); Mini Sr. 1 (12-14), won by Dakota Baker (KTM) after Vincent Wey (Husqvarna) holeshot then immediately went down; 250 B, won by Krystian Janik (Kawasaki) as moto one winner Casey Cochran (Husqvarna) suffered a shoulder injury, and Supermini 1 (12-15), won by Deacon Denno (Husqvarna).

Video/edit: Tom Journet

Host: Kellen Brauer