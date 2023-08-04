250 Pro Sport

Moto 2 Winner: #51 Mark Fineis (GasGas)

#51 Mark Fineis (GasGas) finally got a start as he led the field through the first turn! #75 Evan Ferry (GasGas) had the lead for a second, but had a moment with an endo early, which allowed Fineis to retake the lead. The #51 GasGas rider opened up a 2.879-second gap over #67 Cody Williams (KTM) early in the race as moto one winner #29 Julien Beaumer was ninth after the first lap, and Open Pro Sport moto one and two winner #41 Daxton Bennick was 15th after one lap. Ferry was then seen off the side of the track trying to take his helmet off, although we are not sure what happened there.

Bennick and Beaumer were battling over ninth, with Bennick eventually coming out with the position. The Yamaha rider was not done yet, as he kept charging through the rest of the top five. #15 Gavin Towers ran second until the late stages of the race, getting passed by Bennick. Fineis had an 11-second gap over Towers and was riding within his limits on the slick track. Beaumer was suddenly 20th on live timing, although we did not get a glimpse at what happened. By the time Bennick got into second place, he had a 9.3-second gap to make up on Fineis, with not much time to go.

Update on Beaumer: word from trackside is he got stuck under his bike in the turn after the ten commandments, which cost him a lot of time.

Fineis took the race win with another impressive ride after charging from 11th on the first lap of race one.

Bennick put down a 2:03.617 (the fastest lap of the entire moto) on the ninth lap of the ten-lap race. Fineis took the race win over Bennick, coming through with only a 4.649-second gap back after being outside the top 15 early in the race. The Yamaha rider was never close enough to Fineis to make a pass attempt, but he charged the entire race. Towers held on for third place.

Fineis sits with 2-1 finishes ahead of Towers' 3-3, Bennick's 7-2, and Ross' 6-5. Beaumer's 1-17 has him essentially eliminated from title contention with a tough second moto. Check out the top 20 results below, or view the full race results here.