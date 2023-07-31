Results Archive
Motocross
Washougal
Articles
450 Results
  1. Jett Lawrence
  2. Chase Sexton
  3. Jason Anderson
Full Results
250 Results
  1. Haiden Deegan
  2. Justin Cooper
  3. Hunter Lawrence
Full Results
MXGP of
Flanders
Articles
MXGP Results
  1. Romain Febvre
  2. Jorge Prado
  3. Glenn Coldenhoff
Full Results
MX2 Results
  1. Jago Geerts
  2. Lucas Coenen
  3. Simon Laengenfelder
Full Results
MXGP of
Finland
Articles
MXGP Results
  1. Romain Febvre
  2. Jorge Prado
  3. Glenn Coldenhoff
Full Results
MX2 Results
  1. Andrea Adamo
  2. Simon Laengenfelder
  3. Liam Everts
Full Results
Live Now
Amateur
Loretta Lynn's
Articles
Results
Upcoming
Motocross
Unadilla
Sat Aug 12
Articles
Upcoming
MXGP of
Sweden
Sun Aug 13
Articles
Full Schedule

Watch AMA Amateur National Motocross Championship Exclusively on RacerTV

July 31, 2023 10:20am | by:
Watch AMA Amateur National Motocross Championship Exclusively on RacerTV

The following press release is from MX Sports:

Watch the Action Unfold from the 2023 Monster Energy AMA Amateur National Motocross Championship Exclusively on RacerTV

MORGANTOWN, W. Va. — With on-site preparations for the 2023 Monster Energy AMA Amateur National Motocross Championship, presented by AMSOIL, underway, MX Sports has announced that RacerTV will once again serve as the exclusive live streaming home of the world’s largest motocross event. Starting at 5:30 a.m. PT / 8:30 a.m. ET on Tuesday, August 1, viewers will have the opportunity to watch the action unfold daily across all 36 classes of competition during the week’s 108 scheduled motos from Tennessee’s famed Loretta Lynn’s Ranch.

Every morning, from Tuesday, August 1, through Saturday, August 5, RacerTV coverage will go live to welcome fans from all over the world, treating viewers to five full days of top-to-bottom coverage of every gate drop, featuring play-by-play commentary, birds-eye-view drone shots, exclusive interviews, and podium celebrations. As they have for many years, Jason Weigandt, the voice of American motocross, and DMXS Radio’s Kevin Kelly will anchor a commentary team that also includes Kellen Brauer, Jackson Burrell, Zac Herrin, and Mikey Waynes. Confirmed guests include Steward Baylor and Wes Kain, but you never know who else might make a surprise appearance in the announcer’s booth as the week unfolds.

July TV & Streaming Schedule

For more information on the schedule of motos for each day, review the Race Order for the 2023 Monster Energy AMA Amateur National Motocross Championship. The opening moto of the event will be Vet (30+), kicking off the first 23 motos of the week on Tuesday, August 1. Another 22 motos will follow on Wednesday, August 2, with 23 more motos on deck for Thursday, August 3. The penultimate day of Loretta Lynn’s on Friday, August 4, will consist of 23 motos before the final 17 motos get underway on the last day on Saturday, August 5.

Race Order: 2023 AMA Amateur National Motocross Championship

For more information on the Monster Energy AMA Amateur National Motocross Championship, presented by AMSOIL, visit the series official website at www.MXSports.com or call (304) 284-0101. Join the conversation on the event’s social media channels, along with receiving the most up-to-date news and exclusive content.

Read Now
September 2023 Issue Now Available
Get Racer X on your iPhone
Check out all the exclusive content this month on any device!
Read Now
The September 2023 Digital Issue Availalbe Now