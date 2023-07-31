Watch AMA Amateur National Motocross Championship Exclusively on RacerTV

The following press release is from MX Sports:

Watch the Action Unfold from the 2023 Monster Energy AMA Amateur National Motocross Championship Exclusively on RacerTV

MORGANTOWN, W. Va. — With on-site preparations for the 2023 Monster Energy AMA Amateur National Motocross Championship, presented by AMSOIL, underway, MX Sports has announced that RacerTV will once again serve as the exclusive live streaming home of the world’s largest motocross event. Starting at 5:30 a.m. PT / 8:30 a.m. ET on Tuesday, August 1, viewers will have the opportunity to watch the action unfold daily across all 36 classes of competition during the week’s 108 scheduled motos from Tennessee’s famed Loretta Lynn’s Ranch.

Every morning, from Tuesday, August 1, through Saturday, August 5, RacerTV coverage will go live to welcome fans from all over the world, treating viewers to five full days of top-to-bottom coverage of every gate drop, featuring play-by-play commentary, birds-eye-view drone shots, exclusive interviews, and podium celebrations. As they have for many years, Jason Weigandt, the voice of American motocross, and DMXS Radio’s Kevin Kelly will anchor a commentary team that also includes Kellen Brauer, Jackson Burrell, Zac Herrin, and Mikey Waynes. Confirmed guests include Steward Baylor and Wes Kain, but you never know who else might make a surprise appearance in the announcer’s booth as the week unfolds.