Follow along with all the action from the 2023 Monster Energy AMA Amateur National Motocross Championship at Loretta Lynn's Ranch with the live timing and scoring page on MXSports.com. You can follow along with the racing throughout each day Tuesday (August 1) through Saturday (August 5).

To view the results from all classes from the 2023 Monster Energy AMA Amateur National Motocross Championship, visit resultsmx.com/lorettas.

Starting on Tuesday (August 1), the race motos will start at 8:30 a.m. ET and the RacerTV broadcast will begin at 8:30 a.m. ET on RacerTV.com.

Below is everything you need to follow along: