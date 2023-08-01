Results Archive
Motocross
Washougal
Articles
450 Results
  1. Jett Lawrence
  2. Chase Sexton
  3. Jason Anderson
Full Results
250 Results
  1. Haiden Deegan
  2. Justin Cooper
  3. Hunter Lawrence
Full Results
MXGP of
Flanders
Articles
MXGP Results
  1. Romain Febvre
  2. Jorge Prado
  3. Glenn Coldenhoff
Full Results
MX2 Results
  1. Jago Geerts
  2. Lucas Coenen
  3. Simon Laengenfelder
Full Results
MXGP of
Finland
Articles
MXGP Results
  1. Romain Febvre
  2. Jorge Prado
  3. Glenn Coldenhoff
Full Results
MX2 Results
  1. Andrea Adamo
  2. Simon Laengenfelder
  3. Liam Everts
Full Results
Live Now
Amateur
Loretta Lynn's
Articles
Results
Upcoming
Motocross
Unadilla
Sat Aug 12
Articles
Upcoming
MXGP of
Sweden
Sun Aug 13
Articles
Full Schedule

Live Timing and Results, Plus Watch RacerTV Live Stream From Loretta Lynn’s

August 1, 2023 8:00am | by:

Follow along with all the action from the 2023 Monster Energy AMA Amateur National Motocross Championship at Loretta Lynn's Ranch with the live timing and scoring page on MXSports.com. You can follow along with the racing throughout each day Tuesday (August 1) through Saturday (August 5).

To view the results from all classes from the 2023 Monster Energy AMA Amateur National Motocross Championship, visit resultsmx.com/lorettas.

Starting on Tuesday (August 1), the race motos will start at 8:30 a.m. ET and the RacerTV broadcast will begin at 8:30 a.m. ET on RacerTV.com.

Below is everything you need to follow along:

August TV & Streaming Schedule

Follow Racer X Online's TwitterInstagram, and Facebook accounts for updates and photos from the event, as well as Loretta Lynn MX's TwitterInstagram, and Facebook accounts. And make sure to stay tuned to Racer X Online this week as we’ll have full coverage from the championship.

More from Loretta Lynn’s:

