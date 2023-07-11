Pierce Brown Set to Return to Racing at Spring Creek National

At this weekend’s Spring Creek National round of the AMA Pro Motocross Championship, Peirce Brown will make his season debut. Brown suffered a hand injury near the end of supercross while preparing for Pro Motocross and decided to undergo knee surgery on a torn meniscus as well, which would sideline him indefinitely. The team turned to Caden Braswell as a fill-in rider. Braswell debuted in Monster Energy AMA Supercross with the Phoenix Racing Honda team and was able to mutually part ways (on good terms) with the Honda-backed team for Pro Motocross as they would not be racing this summer. This gave Braswell a chance to actually race Pro Motocross.

Brown began riding again in mid-June as he worked get up to race pace. Yesterday, the Utah native posted on Instagram he is in for this weekend’s race as he will make his Pro Motocross season debut.

As for what this means for Braswell, that has yet to be determined. Braswell was initially brought onto the team for the first four rounds of the championship while Brown was sidelined. Prior to the RedBud National, the team announced Braswell would remain with the team through the next four rounds (RedBud, Southwick, Spring Creek, and Washougal Nationals). Michael Mosiman is out for the remainder of the season with a shoulder injury that required surgery, and Braswell has shown steady improvements each week in his rookie Pro Motocross season, so maybe the #243 remains on the team. He pulled off 9-11 finishes at the gnarly Southwick National over the weekend for a new season-best tenth overall.

For now, both the #33 and the #243 GasGas MC 250F machines will be on the starting line for Saturday’s Spring Creek National in Minnesota.

Below is Brown’s post.