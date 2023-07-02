Results Archive
GNCC
Snowshoe
Overall Results
  1. Ben Kelley
  2. Jordan Ashburn
  3. Jonathan Girroir
XC2 Pro Results
  1. Liam Draper
  2. Ruy Barbosa
  3. Angus Riordan
MXGP of
Sumbawa (Indonesia)
MXGP Results
  1. Romain Febvre
  2. Jorge Prado
  3. Jeremy Seewer
MX2 Results
  1. Lucas Coenen
  2. Liam Everts
  3. Jago Geerts
WSX
British GP
Motocross
RedBud
450 Results
  1. Jett Lawrence
  2. Dylan Ferrandis
  3. Chase Sexton
250 Results
  1. Haiden Deegan
  2. Levi Kitchen
  3. Justin Cooper
MXGP of
Lombok
MXGP Results
  1. Romain Febvre
  2. Jorge Prado
  3. Glenn Coldenhoff
MX2 Results
  1. Jago Geerts
  2. Andrea Adamo
  3. Simon Laengenfelder
Motocross
Southwick
Sat Jul 8
Motocross
Spring Creek
Sat Jul 15
MXGP of
Czech Republic
Sun Jul 16
Best Post-Race Show Ever: RedBud

July 2, 2023 1:25pm | by: , , &

Hosts Jason Weigandt, Kellen Brauer, and Mitch Kendra recap about the action from both classes at the round five RedBud National. Hear from Haiden Deegan, Tom Vialle, Levi Kitchen, Justin Cooper, and Max Vohland in the 250 Class and then Jett Lawrence, Dylan Ferrandis, Chase Sexton, Jason Anderson, Garrett Marchbanks, Phil Nicoletti, Ty Masterpool, and Lars Van Berkel in the 450 Class. Tom Journet provides us with some awesome racing clips as we recap all the action from the RedBuuuuuuuuuud Naitonal.

Hosts: Jason Weigandt, Kellen Brauer, and Mitch Kendra
Film/Edit: Tom Journet

About Twisted Tea

Twisted Tea is Real brewed Tea with a Kick! If you want to hang at the Twisted Tea factory Suzuki hauler like I do, visit TwistedTeaMX.com and enter to win a VIP experience this summer at the Pro Outdoor series from our friends at Twisted Tea. Keep it Twisted!

Visit www.twistedtea.com.

*Must be 21 or older to purchase.

