AMA Pro Motocross Championship
Round 5 (of 11) — RedBud National — RedBud MX in Buchanan, Michigan
Motocross
RedBud - 250July 1, 2023
|Rider
|Hometown
|Motos
|Bike
|1
|Haiden Deegan
|Temecula, CA
|2 - 3
|Yamaha YZ250F
|2
|Levi Kitchen
|Washougal, WA
|7 - 1
|Yamaha YZ250F
|3
|Justin Cooper
|Cold Spring Harbor, NY
|4 - 4
|Yamaha YZ250F
|4
|Tom Vialle
|Avignon, France
|9 - 2
|KTM 250 SX-F
|5
|R.J. Hampshire
|Hudson, FL
|3 - 7
|Husqvarna FC 250 RE
|6
|Max Vohland
|Sacramento, CA
|6 - 6
|KTM 250 SX-F
|7
|Jo Shimoda
|Suzuka, Japan
|8 - 5
|Kawasaki KX250F
|8
|
Seth Hammaker
|Bainbridge, PA
|5 - 10
|Kawasaki KX250F
|9
|Hunter Lawrence
|Landsborough, Australia
|1 - DNF
|Honda CRF250R
|10
|Daxton Bennick
|Morganton, NC
|10 - 9
|Yamaha YZ250F
Motocross
RedBud - 450July 1, 2023
|Rider
|Hometown
|Motos
|Bike
|1
|Jett Lawrence
|Landsborough, Australia
|1 - 1
|Honda CRF450R
|2
|Dylan Ferrandis
|Avignon, France
|3 - 2
|Yamaha YZ450F
|3
|Chase Sexton
|La Moille, IL
|2 - 3
|Honda CRF450R
|4
|Aaron Plessinger
|Hamilton, OH
|4 - 4
|KTM 450 SX-F
|5
|Jason Anderson
|Edgewood, NM
|5 - 7
|Kawasaki KX450
|6
|Garrett Marchbanks
|Coalville, UT
|9 - 5
|Yamaha YZ250F
|7
|Fredrik Noren
|Lidköping, Sweden
|7 - 8
|Suzuki RM-Z450
|8
|Phil Nicoletti
|Cochecton, NY
|10 - 9
|Yamaha YZ450F
|9
|Jose Butron
|Spain
|11 - 10
|GasGas MC 450F
|10
|Adam Cianciarulo
|Port Orange, FL
|31 - 6
|Kawasaki KX450SR
Championship Standings
Motocross
|Position
|Rider
|Hometown
|Points
|1
|Hunter Lawrence
|Landsborough, Australia
|200
|2
|Haiden Deegan
|Temecula, CA
|189
|3
|R.J. Hampshire
|Hudson, FL
|167
|4
|Jo Shimoda
|Suzuka, Japan
|158
|5
|Levi Kitchen
|Washougal, WA
|154
|6
|Justin Cooper
|Cold Spring Harbor, NY
|152
|7
|Max Vohland
|Sacramento, CA
|137
|8
|Tom Vialle
|Avignon, France
|134
|9
|Ryder DiFrancesco
|Bakersfield, CA
|106
|10
|Chance Hymas
|Pocatello, ID
|92
Motocross
|Position
|Rider
|Hometown
|Points
|1
|Jett Lawrence
|Landsborough, Australia
|250
|2
|Dylan Ferrandis
|Avignon, France
|193
|3
|Aaron Plessinger
|Hamilton, OH
|174
|4
|Adam Cianciarulo
|Port Orange, FL
|149
|5
|Cooper Webb
|Newport, NC
|147
|6
|Fredrik Noren
|Lidköping, Sweden
|108
|7
|Ty Masterpool
|Paradise, TX
|107
|8
|Lorenzo Locurcio
|Venezuela
|98
|9
|Garrett Marchbanks
|Coalville, UT
|91
|10
|Chase Sexton
|La Moille, IL
|86
MX Sports Pro Racing Scouting Moto Combine
Event 1 (of 2) — RedBud MX in Buchanan, Michigan
Note: There are no championship in this program.
SuperMotocross World Championship (SMX) Standings
Through Round 22 (of 31)
SuperMotocross
|Position
|Rider
|Hometown
|Qualifying Points
|Projected Points
|1
|Hunter Lawrence
|Landsborough, Australia
|424
|25
|2
|Haiden Deegan
|Temecula, CA
|357
|22
|3
|R.J. Hampshire
|Hudson, FL
|353
|20
|4
|Levi Kitchen
|Washougal, WA
|310
|18
|5
|Max Vohland
|Sacramento, CA
|258
|17
|6
|Tom Vialle
|Avignon, France
|253
|16
|7
|Jordon Smith
|Belmont, NC
|234
|15
|8
|Jo Shimoda
|Suzuka, Japan
|233
|14
|9
|Jett Lawrence
|Landsborough, Australia
|223
|13
|10
|Max Anstie
|Newbury, England, United Kingdom
|181
|12
SuperMotocross
|Position
|Rider
|Hometown
|Qualifying Points
|Projected Points
|1
|Chase Sexton
|La Moille, IL
|458
|25
|2
|Cooper Webb
|Newport, NC
|451
|22
|3
|Aaron Plessinger
|Hamilton, OH
|410
|20
|4
|Adam Cianciarulo
|Port Orange, FL
|359
|18
|5
|Ken Roczen
|Mattstedt, Germany
|340
|17
|6
|
Eli Tomac
|Cortez, CO
|339
|16
|7
|Jason Anderson
|Edgewood, NM
|272
|15
|8
|
Justin Barcia
|Monroe, NY
|267
|14
|9
|Jett Lawrence
|Landsborough, Australia
|250
|13
|10
|Dylan Ferrandis
|Avignon, France
|249
|12
FIM Motocross world Championship (MXGP)
Round 11 (of 19) — MXGP of Lombok (Indonesia)
MXGP
MXGP of Lombok (Indonesia) - MX2July 2, 2023
|Rider
|Motos
|Bike
|1
|Jago Geerts
|1 - 1
|Yamaha
|2
|Andrea Adamo
|2 - 3
|KTM
|3
|Simon Laengenfelder
|5 - 2
|GasGas
|4
|Roan Van De Moosdijk
|3 - 6
|Husqvarna
|5
|Liam Everts
|6 - 4
|KTM
|6
|Kay De Wolf
|4 - 8
|Husqvarna
|7
|Lucas Coenen
|7 - 5
|Husqvarna
|8
|Jan Pancar
|10 - 7
|KTM
|9
|Thibault Benistant
|8 - 9
|Yamaha
|10
|Kevin Horgmo
|9 - 10
|Kawasaki
MXGP
|Rider
|Motos
|Bike
|1
|Romain Febvre
|2 - 1
|Kawasaki
|2
|Jorge Prado
|1 - 2
|GasGas
|3
|Glenn Coldenhoff
|3 - 3
|Yamaha
|4
|Jeremy Seewer
|4 - 4
|Yamaha
|5
|Ruben Fernandez
|5 - 5
|Honda
|6
|Valentin Guillod
|6 - 6
|Honda
|7
|Calvin Vlaanderen
|7 - 7
|Yamaha
|8
|Alberto Forato
|8 - 8
|KTM
|9
|Benoit Paturel
|9 - 10
|Yamaha
|10
|Mitchell Evans
|12 - 9
|Kawasaki
Championship Standings
MXGP
|Position
|Rider
|Projected Points
|1
|Andrea Adamo
|488
|2
|Thibault Benistant
|462
|3
|Kay De Wolf
|452
|4
|Jago Geerts
|441
|6
|Liam Everts
|420
|5
|Roan Van De Moosdijk
|417
|7
|Lucas Coenen
|346
|8
|Simon Laengenfelder
|341
|9
|Kevin Horgmo
|291
|10
|Jan Pancar
|242
MXGP
|Position
|Rider
|Projected Points
|1
|Jorge Prado
|562
|2
|Romain Febvre
|459
|4
|Ruben Fernandez
|415
|3
|Jeremy Seewer
|414
|5
|Glenn Coldenhoff
|390
|6
|
Jeffrey Herlings
|386
|7
|Calvin Vlaanderen
|357
|8
|Alberto Forato
|285
|9
|Valentin Guillod
|265
|11
|Mattia Guadagnini
|203
FIM World Supercross Championship
Round 1 (of 6) — British GP — Birmingham
SX2
WSX
Championship Standings
SX2
WSX
Other Championship Standings
Grand National Cross Country (GNCC) Racing
Through round 9 (of 12)
GNCC
|Position
|Rider
|Hometown
|Projected Points
|1
|Steward Baylor
|Belton, SC
|178
|2
|Craig Delong
|Morgantown, PA
|178
|3
|Ben Kelley
|Harwinton, CT
|174
|4
|Jordan Ashburn
|Cookeville, TN
|153
|5
|Grant Baylor
|Belton, SC
|130
|6
|Jonathan Girroir
|Southwick, MA
|124
|7
|Ricky Russell
|Duvall, WA
|113
|8
|Josh Strang
|Inverell, Australia
|109
|9
|Ruy Barbosa
|Chile
|104
|10
|Angus Riordan
|Woodland, CA
|98
GNCC
|Position
|Rider
|Hometown
|Projected Points
|1
|Liam Draper
|Auckland, New Zealand
|194
|2
|Ruy Barbosa
|Chile
|191
|3
|Angus Riordan
|Woodland, CA
|177
|4
|Cody J Barnes
|Sterling, IL
|176
|5
|Ryder Lafferty
|Millville, NJ
|145
|6
|Michael Witkowski
|North Liberty, IN
|139
|7
|Mason Semmens
|Australia
|131
|8
|Evan Smith
|Jefferson, GA
|123
|9
|Jonathan Johnson
|Landrum, SC
|107
|10
|Jesse Ansley
|Myakka City, FL
|97
GNCC
|Position
|Rider
|Hometown
|Projected Points
|1
|Toby Cleveland
|Erin, NY
|217
|2
|Dakoda Devore
|Uhrichsville, OH
|186
|3
|Jason Lipscomb
|Parkersburg, WV
|181
|4
|Jhak Walker
|Morrisonville, IL
|170
|5
|Van Gosselin
|Pownal, VT
|142
|6
|Sawyer Carratura
|Allison Park, PA
|141
|7
|Zack Hayes
|Sumter, SC
|138
|8
|Jayce A Knopp
|Mineral Wells, WV
|87
|9
|Joe Schriver
|Turentum, PA
|60
|10
|Jake Froman
|Lynnville, IN
|58
GNCC
|Position
|Rider
|Hometown
|Projected Points
|1
|Rachael Archer
|New Zealand
|255
|2
|Korie Steede
|Beloit, OH
|213
|3
|Rachel Gutish
|Terre Haute, IN
|196
|4
|Prestin Raines
|Travelers Rest, SC
|160
|5
|Kayla Oneill
|Greenwood Lake, NY
|138
|6
|Elizabeth Perez
|Bloomington, IN
|124
|7
|Kaitlyn Lindsey
|Beaver Dam, KY
|108
|8
|Shelby A Turner
|Barons, AB
|75
|9
|Sheryl B Hunter
|Jericho, VT
|60
|10
|Megan Barnes
|Okeechobee, FL
|36
Magna1 Motorsports AMA National Enduro Series
Through Round 4
Championship Standings
2023 Champions
|Rider
|Championship/Race
|Class
|Chase Sexton (Honda)
|Monster Energy AMA Supercross
|450SX
|Jett Lawrence (Honda)
|Monster Energy AMA Supercross
|250SX West Region
|Hunter Lawrence (Honda)
|Monster Energy AMA Supercross
|250SX East Region
|Casey Cochran (Husqvarna)
|Monster Energy AMA Supercross
|250SX Futures
|TBD
|AMA Pro Motocross Championship
|450 Class
|TBD
|AMA Pro Motocross Championship
|250 Class
|TBD
|FIM Motocross World Championship
|MXGP
|TBD
|FIM Motocross World Championship
|MX2
|TBD
|FIM Motocross World Championship
|EMX250
|TBD
|FIM Motocross World Championship
|WMX
|TBD
|Monster Energy FIM Motocross of Nations
|Team
|TBD
|Monster Energy FIM Motocross of Nations
|MXGP
|TBD
|Monster Energy FIM Motocross of Nations
|MX2
|TBD
|Monster Energy FIM Motocross of Nations
|Open
|View Results
|Ricky Carmichael Amateur Daytona Supercross (RCSX) Results
|NA
|View Results
|Daytona Vintage Supercross Results
|NA
|TBD
|Loretta Lynn's
|Horizon Award
|TBD
|Loretta Lynn's Results
|NA
|TBD
|Mini O's SX Results
|NA
|TBD
|Mini O's MX Results
|NA
|TBD
|GNCC
|XC1
|TBD
|GNCC
|XC2
|TBD
|GNCC
|XC3
|TBD
|GNCC
|WXC
|TBD
|FIM World Supercross Championship (WSX)
|WSX
|TBD
|FIM World Supercross Championship (WSX)
|SX2
|TBD
|Red Bull Straight Rhythm
|250cc
|TBD
|Red Bull Straight Rhythm
|125/150cc
|TBD
|Penrite ProMX Championship
|MX1
|TBD
|Penrite ProMX Championship
|MX2
|TBD
|Penrite ProMX Championship
|MX3
|TBD
|Fox Australian Supercross Championship
|SX1
|TBD
|Fox Australian Supercross Championship
|SX2
|Kyle Peters (Honda)
|AMA Arenacross Championship
|Pro National Champion
|TBD
|International Six Days Enduro (ISDE)
|World Trophy Team
|TBD
|International Six Days Enduro (ISDE)
|Women's World Trophy Team
|Michael Hicks (Honda)
|General Tire Arenacross Outlaws
|250 Pro
|Michael Hicks (Honda)
|General Tire Arenacross Outlaws
|450 Pro
|TBD
|Canadian Triple Crown (Motocross)
|450
|TBD
|CanadianTriple Crown (Motocross)
|250
|TBD
|Canadian Triple Crown (Supercross)
|450
|TBD
|Canadian Triple Crown (Supercross)
|250
|TBD
|Canadian Triple Crown (Combined)
|450
|TBD
|Canadian Triple Crown (Combined)
|250
|TBD
|Paris Supercross
|King of Paris (SX1)
|TBD
|Paris Supercross
|Prince of Paris (SX2)
|Kevin Benavides (KTM)
|Dakar Rally
|Bike
|TBD
|EnduroCross
|Super EnduroCross
|Johnny Girroir (KTM)
|U.S. Sprint Enduro
|Pro
|Angus Riordan (KTM)
|U.S. Sprint Enduro
|Pro 2
|TBD
|Kenda AMA National Enduro Series
|Pro1
|TBD
|Kenda AMA National Enduro Series
|Pro2
|TBD
|WORCS
|Pro 450 MC
|TBD
|WORCS
|Pro 250 MC
|Billy Bolt (Husqvarna)
|FIM SuperEnduro World Championship
|Prestige Class
|TBD
|FIM Hard Enduro World Championship
|Prestige Class
|TBD
|American Flat Track
|AFT SuperTwins
|TBD
|American Flat Track
|AFT Singles
|TBD
|American Flat Track
|AFT Production Twins