RedBuuuuuuuuuuuuuuuuuud! After a weekend off, the 2023 AMA Pro Motocross Championship returned to action for the RedBud National. Celebrating the Fourth of July and the 50-year anniversary of Pro Motocross racing at RedBud MX—and throw in an MX Sports Pro Racing Scouting Moto Combine—we had quite a busy weekend. And once the gates dropped on the 22nd round of the SuperMotocross World Championship (SMX), fans both packing the facility and watching at home were treated to some great racing. Morning showers ended and the sun came out.

Friday gave a preview of what the future generation of the sport will look like. But Saturday reminded us there is a new generation on the rise in the current two pro divisions with big wins from two respective rookies. Let’s dig into the action from round five.

In the first moto, it was Hunter Lawrence’s race from the getgo. The #96 grabbed the race lead and never looked back. He claimed his fifth moto win of the season, but his maiden moto one win of the year. After taking podium finishes in the first four rounds but had only claimed moto two wins until today. Maybe this was the day he got both moto wins. Things were shaping up to be the case, that was until about halfway to the first turn of the second moto. Haiden Deegan claimed second overall ahead of RJ Hampshire, who made a late pass on Justin Cooper to claim the final podium spot. In his season debut, Seth Hammaker rode home an excellent fifth-place finish. Max Vohland, Levi Kitchen, Jo Shimoda, Tom Vialle, and Daxton Bennick rounded out the top ten. Shimoda would have finished seventh, but while battling he went off the track and did not slow down and was docked after the race for accelerating while off the course, bumping him back to eighth, giving Kitchen seventh. Bennick topped the overall 250 Class qualifying session (from the B group) and then claimed tenth in his first ever pro race aboard his #241 Yamaha YZ250F. Ryder DiFrancesco and Tom Vialle collided while inside the top five early in the race, with DiFrancesco coming through the checkered flag 14th and Vialle coming through ninth.

As the field blasted off into the first turn of moto two, Lawrence and Jett Reynolds locked bars, causing a pileup. Tough to say who was at fault as the entire field was jostling for positions, but it resulted in the duo, as well as Derek Kelley and Bryson Raymond. The championship leader was on his knees and clearly in pain, as was Reynolds and Raymond. Kelley got up and got going as the Alpinestars medical team tended to the downed three riders. Eventually, Raymond and Reynolds got going, and Honda HRC crew members grabbed the #96 Honda as Lawrnece was being helped to his feet by the medics. He was loaded onto the medical cart and taken to the nearby semi-truck for evaluation.