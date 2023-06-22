Kawasaki to Celebrate 50 Years of KX Motocross Line

Making its motocross racing debut in 1973, the Kawasaki KX™ motocross lineup has served as the bike that builds champions for many of the sport’s brightest stars. This year, the Kawasaki KX lineup celebrates 50 years of dirt domination.

Over the past 50 years, Kawasaki KX motorcycles have dominated at the pinnacle of off-road racing, collecting an industry-leading 63 combined AMA motocross and supercross championships as well as 720 victories in AMA professional racing. Kawasaki’s impressive list of champions who have relied on their KX motorcycles to take them to the top step of the podium starts with Jimmy Weinert in 1974 and include all-time greats such as Jeff Ward, Ricky Carmichael, James Stewart, Ryan Villopoto, Eli Tomac and current Monster Energy® Kawasaki factory riders Jason Anderson and Adam Cianciarulo.

The development of the revolutionary technology for the KX lineup has remained constant throughout the years in Kawasaki’s pursuit of victory. These technological advancements include the Uni-Trak® rear suspension in 1979, disc brakes in 1980, and the perimeter frame in 1989. The Kawasaki Team Green™ support program was established in 1981 to support all Kawasaki riders at major amateur motocross events and has helped turn aspiring young riders into future champions. Recent innovations include the DFI® system with dual injectors and launch control mode in 2012, but in 2019, Kawasaki engineers took the KX brand a step further by introducing both electric start and a hydraulic clutch to an already impressive list of features found on its flagship KX™450. Today, the KX™250 and KX™450 remain poised to continue their industry-leading charge and have adopted FIM World Superbike-derived technology from the Kawasaki Racing Team (KRT) efforts such as the finger follower valve train, ensuring KX riders have the power needed to get to the checkered flag first.

Throughout the world, Lime Green continues to be recognized as the color of Kawasaki, and for over 50 years, KX machines have proudly worn this color that has serves as the color of victory.