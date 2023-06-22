Video/Text: SuperMotocross World Championship (SMX)

In this week’s episode, the Insiders wrap up Round 4 from High Point with NBC SMX analyst Ricky Carmichael. The Jasons recap the big stories of the weekend including Haiden Deegan’s graduation, Hunter Lawrence’s Penalty, Ken Roczen’s season debut, Cooper Webb taking over the SMX points lead, and Jett Lawrence staying perfect. In Fowler’s Facts, Clinton educates the guys about Hunter Lawrence’s race craft and where he has his competition covered, and the great race for Adam Cianciarulo. As we race to the first off weekend of the Summer get inside the sport you love with SMX Insider.

If you missed the first 28 episodes, watch them below.