Videos courtesy of Pro Motocross and NBC Motorsports

Video highlights from the fourth round (of 11) of the 2023 AMA Pro Motocross Championship. The High point National was also the 21st round of the all-new 31-round SuperMotocross World Championship (SMX).

Hunter Lawrence (3-1 on Honda) claimed he 250 Class overall win over RJ Hampshire (1-7 on Husqvarna) and Haiden Deegan (2-6 on Yamaha).

In the premier class, Jett Lawrence (1-1 on Honda) claimed the 450 Class overall win over Ken Roczen (7-2 on Suzuki) and Adam Cianciarulo (4-4 on Kawasaki).

Check out the post-race videos for the High Point National.

High Point National

250 Class Highlights