Watch: High Point National Moto Highlights & Results
June 19, 2023 1:15pm | by: Mitch Kendra
Videos courtesy of Pro Motocross and NBC Motorsports
Video highlights from the fourth round (of 11) of the 2023 AMA Pro Motocross Championship. The High point National was also the 21st round of the all-new 31-round SuperMotocross World Championship (SMX).
Hunter Lawrence (3-1 on Honda) claimed he 250 Class overall win over RJ Hampshire (1-7 on Husqvarna) and Haiden Deegan (2-6 on Yamaha).
In the premier class, Jett Lawrence (1-1 on Honda) claimed the 450 Class overall win over Ken Roczen (7-2 on Suzuki) and Adam Cianciarulo (4-4 on Kawasaki).
Check out the post-race videos for the High Point National.
High Point National
250 Class Highlights
450 Class Highlights
Extended Highlights
SMX Insider Post-Race - High Point National
Post-Race Press Conference
Overall Results
Motocross
High Point - 250June 17, 2023
|Rider
|Hometown
|Motos
|Bike
|1
|Hunter Lawrence
|Landsborough, Australia Australia
|3 - 1
|Honda CRF250R
|2
|R.J. Hampshire
|Hudson, FL United States
|1 - 7
|Husqvarna FC 250 RE
|3
|Haiden Deegan
|Temecula, CA United States
|2 - 6
|Yamaha YZ250F
|4
|Jo Shimoda
|Suzuka, Japan Japan
|7 - 3
|Kawasaki KX250F
|5
|Tom Vialle
|Avignon, France France
|11 - 2
|KTM 250 SX-F
Motocross
High Point - 450June 17, 2023
|Rider
|Hometown
|Motos
|Bike
|1
|Jett Lawrence
|Landsborough, Australia Australia
|1 - 1
|Honda CRF450R
|2
|Ken Roczen
|Mattstedt, Germany Germany
|7 - 2
|Suzuki RM-Z450
|3
|Adam Cianciarulo
|Port Orange, FL United States
|4 - 4
|Kawasaki KX450SR
|4
|Dylan Ferrandis
|Avignon, France France
|6 - 3
|Yamaha YZ450F
|5
|Cooper Webb
|Newport, NC United States
|3 - 6
|KTM 450 SX-F
Championship Standings
Motocross
|Position
|Rider
|Hometown
|Points
|1
|Hunter Lawrence
|Landsborough, Australia
|175
|2
|Haiden Deegan
|Temecula, CA
|147
|3
|R.J. Hampshire
|Hudson, FL
|133
|4
|Jo Shimoda
|Suzuka, Japan
|129
|5
|Justin Cooper
|Cold Spring Harbor, NY
|121
Motocross
|Position
|Rider
|Hometown
|Points
|1
|Jett Lawrence
|Landsborough, Australia
|200
|2
|Dylan Ferrandis
|Avignon, France
|151
|3
|Cooper Webb
|Newport, NC
|147
|4
|Aaron Plessinger
|Hamilton, OH
|138
|5
|Adam Cianciarulo
|Port Orange, FL
|134