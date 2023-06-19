Results Archive
Watch: High Point National Moto Highlights & Results

June 19, 2023 1:15pm | by:
Watch: High Point National Moto Highlights & Results

Videos courtesy of Pro Motocross and NBC Motorsports

Video highlights from the fourth round (of 11) of the 2023 AMA Pro Motocross Championship. The High point National was also the 21st round of the all-new 31-round SuperMotocross World Championship (SMX). 

Hunter Lawrence (3-1 on Honda) claimed he 250 Class overall win over RJ Hampshire (1-7 on Husqvarna) and Haiden Deegan (2-6 on Yamaha).

In the premier class, Jett Lawrence (1-1 on Honda) claimed the 450 Class overall win over Ken Roczen (7-2 on Suzuki) and Adam Cianciarulo (4-4 on Kawasaki).

Check out the post-race videos for the High Point National.

High Point National

250 Class Highlights 

450 Class Highlights 

Extended Highlights

SMX Insider Post-Race - High Point National

Post-Race Press Conference

Overall Results

Motocross

High Point - 250

June 17, 2023
High Point Raceway
Mt. Morris, PA United States
Rider Hometown Motos Bike
1Hunter Lawrence Hunter LawrenceLandsborough, Australia Australia Australia3 - 1 Honda CRF250R
2R.J. Hampshire R.J. HampshireHudson, FL United States United States1 - 7 Husqvarna FC 250 RE
3Haiden Deegan Haiden DeeganTemecula, CA United States United States2 - 6 Yamaha YZ250F
4Jo Shimoda Jo ShimodaSuzuka, Japan Japan Japan7 - 3 Kawasaki KX250F
5Tom Vialle Tom VialleAvignon, France France France11 - 2 KTM 250 SX-F
Full Results
Motocross

High Point - 450

June 17, 2023
High Point Raceway
Mt. Morris, PA United States
Rider Hometown Motos Bike
1Jett Lawrence Jett LawrenceLandsborough, Australia Australia Australia1 - 1 Honda CRF450R
2Ken Roczen Ken RoczenMattstedt, Germany Germany Germany7 - 2 Suzuki RM-Z450
3Adam Cianciarulo Adam CianciaruloPort Orange, FL United States United States4 - 4 Kawasaki KX450SR
4Dylan Ferrandis Dylan FerrandisAvignon, France France France6 - 3 Yamaha YZ450F
5Cooper Webb Cooper WebbNewport, NC United States United States3 - 6 KTM 450 SX-F
Full Results

Championship Standings

Motocross

250 Standings - 2023

PositionRider Hometown Points
1Hunter Lawrence Landsborough, Australia Australia175
2Haiden Deegan Temecula, CA United States147
3R.J. Hampshire Hudson, FL United States133
4Jo Shimoda Suzuka, Japan Japan129
5Justin Cooper Cold Spring Harbor, NY United States121
Full Standings
Motocross

450 Standings - 2023

PositionRider Hometown Points
1Jett Lawrence Landsborough, Australia Australia200
2Dylan Ferrandis Avignon, France France151
3Cooper Webb Newport, NC United States147
4Aaron Plessinger Hamilton, OH United States138
5Adam Cianciarulo Port Orange, FL United States134
Full Standings
