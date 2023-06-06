More information from Kawasaki on the KX450 is below.

2024 KAWASAKI KX™450 AND KX™450X MOTORCYCLES

The Bike That Builds Champions

For the last five decades, the Kawasaki KX™ lineup has helped paved the path to championships for the motocross heroes of today. The KX family remains one of the most dominant motocross and supercross brand of motorcycles available today, with the KX™450 continuing to be one of the leading motocross bikes in its class. With development cues taken from the Monster Energy® Kawasaki factory racing team, the all-new KX450 is one of the strongest off-road machines on the track. All-new features for 2024 include a new cylinder head, lightweight aluminum frame, center exhaust, and Kawasaki KX first-time features include ODI Lock-On grips, Brembo® brakes, Kawasaki TRaction Control (KTRC), riding modes with handlebar mounted switch box, and Bluetooth® connectivity using RIDEOLOGY THE APP.

The KX450 motorcycle is the bike that builds champions. Racers receive the benefit of the industry-leading Team Green™ support network that can be found trackside at events across the nation. Kawasaki riders also have the opportunity to enroll in the Kawasaki Rider Rewards program which offers industry-leading contingency for select races across the country.

ALL-NEW 2024 KAWASAKI KX™450 HIGHLIGHTS:

NEW Engine tuning

Engine tuning NEW Cylinder head

Cylinder head NEW Straight exhaust port and center exhaust

Straight exhaust port and center exhaust NEW Smartphone connectivity

Smartphone connectivity NEW Handlebar-mounted traction control switch

Handlebar-mounted traction control switch NEW Brembo brake system

Brembo brake system NEW Lightweight aluminum perimeter frame

Lightweight aluminum perimeter frame NEW ODI Lock-On grips

ODI Lock-On grips NEW Easy-to-remove side cover

Easy-to-remove side cover NEW Slim ergonomic bodywork

Slim ergonomic bodywork NEW KTRC and riding modes

NEW ENGINE

For 2024, Kawasaki changed the layout of the entire intake system, all the way down to the valves which were modified to an ideal port shape and shifted vertically to be symmetrical with the intake and exhaust ports. The intake and exhaust ports were also modified for straighter airflow and improved efficiency. As a result, power is improved across all areas at any throttle position or engine rpm.

The exhaust pipe has been moved to the center of the bike, helping to contribute to both peak power and controllability while allowing for slimmer bodywork. The pipe’s silencer was moved forward as well, contributing to mass centralization and a firmer feel.

NEW CHASSIS

An all-new lightweight aluminum perimeter frame retains the praised handling character of the previous model, with optimized stiffness and dimensions that help improve the front-end feeling and traction while riding in various conditions.

NEW BRAKES

For the first time in KX history, a Brembo braking system will adorn the front of the KX450, including a master cylinder and brake caliper for excellent stopping power controllability. A Nissin braking system will remain on the rear of the motorcycle for a combined braking package that produces seriously fast lap times.

NEW ERGONOMICS

Improving the overall ergonomics while maintaining the KX machine’s pure racing style was a priority for Kawasaki engineers. The 2024 KX450 will feature all-new bodywork that allows riders to change their riding position more easily. The shrouds, side covers and rear fender all received updates to their design, condensing the KX450’s overall appearance for a lighter-looking feel while adding to the mass centralization of the bike itself. A new quick-release design will be featured on the side cover, faclitating convenient, tool-less access to the air filter.

For added rider comfort, ODI Lock-On grips will come standard on the KX450. This innovative grip system bolts the grips to the handlebar and will simplify the process of replacing grips . The grips will be accented with green details in the rubber tips and mounting hardware, continuing the motorcycle’s sharp racing image.

NEW INSTRUMENTS & TECHNOLOGY

A new traction control and power mode switch enhance the left handlebar, marking another first for the KX line of motorcycles. Riders will be able to choose their level of KTRC assistance (strong, weak or off), adjust between power modes (normal or mild response) and activate launch control at the push of a button.

Power mode mapping can now be adjusted using RIDEOLOGY THE APP, another KX-series first. Instead of using the current accessory FI calibration kit, riders will now be able to adjust fuel and ignition timing and keep a maintenance log using Bluetooth connectivity from their smartphone.

*RIDEOLOGY THE APP is not intended for use during vehicle operation. Only use RIDEOLOGY THE APP when the vehicle is not being operated and it is safe to do so.

KAWASAKI KX450

Color: Lime Green

MSRP: $10,399

Availability: Fall