Watch: Hangtown Motocross Classic Moto Highlights & Results
June 5, 2023 2:55pm | by: Mitch Kendra
Videos courtesy of Pro Motocross and NBC Motorsports
Video highlights from the second round (of 11) of the 2023 AMA Pro Motocross Championship. The Hangtown Motocross Classic was also the 19th round of the all-new 31-round SuperMotocross World Championship (SMX).
Hunter Lawrence (3-1 on Honda) claimed he 250 Class overall win over Justin Cooper (2-2 on Yamaha) and Haiden Deegan (1-4 on Yamaha).
In the premier class, Jett Lawrence (1-1 on Honda) claimed the 450 Class overall win over Dylan Ferrandis (2-3 on Yamaha) Cooper Webb (4-2 on KTM).
Check out the post-race videos for the Hangtown Motocross Classic.
Hangtown Motocross Classic
250 Class Highlights
450 Class Highlights
Extended Highlights
SMX Insider Post-Race - Hangtown Motocross Classic
Post-Race Press Conference
Overall Results
Motocross
|Rider
|Hometown
|Motos
|Bike
|1
|Hunter Lawrence
|Landsborough Australia
|3 - 1
|Honda CRF250R
|2
|Justin Cooper
|Cold Spring Harbor, NY United States
|2 - 2
|Yamaha YZ250F
|3
|Haiden Deegan
|Temecula, CA United States
|1 - 4
|Yamaha YZ250F
|4
|Tom Vialle
|Avignon France
|7 - 3
|KTM 250 SX-F
|5
|R.J. Hampshire
|Hudson, FL United States
|5 - 5
|HQV FC250 RE
Motocross
|Rider
|Hometown
|Motos
|Bike
|1
|Jett Lawrence
|Landsborough Australia
|1 - 1
|Honda CRF450R
|2
|Dylan Ferrandis
|Avignon France
|2 - 3
|Yamaha YZ450F
|3
|Cooper Webb
|Newport, NC United States
|4 - 2
|KTM 450 SX-F
|4
|Aaron Plessinger
|Hamilton, OH United States
|3 - 6
|KTM 450 SX-F
|5
|Adam Cianciarulo
|Port Orange, FL United States
|5 - 4
|Kawasaki KX450SR
Championship Standings
Motocross
|Position
|Rider
|Hometown
|Points
|1
|Hunter Lawrence
|Landsborough
|90
|2
|Haiden Deegan
|Temecula, CA
|80
|3
|Justin Cooper
|Cold Spring Harbor, NY
|78
|4
|Tom Vialle
|Avignon
|68
|5
|R.J. Hampshire
|Hudson, FL
|67
Motocross
|Position
|Rider
|Hometown
|Points
|1
|Jett Lawrence
|Landsborough
|100
|2
|Dylan Ferrandis
|Avignon
|82
|3
|Cooper Webb
|Newport, NC
|74
|4
|Aaron Plessinger
|Hamilton, OH
|69
|5
|Adam Cianciarulo
|Port Orange, FL
|63