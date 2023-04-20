Nate Thrasher Sidelined for 2023 Following Atlanta Supercross Crash

Marietta, Georgia – After his crash last weekend at Atlanta Supercross, Monster Energy Yamaha Star Racing’s Nate Thrasher will focus on returning to 100% for the 2024 season and sit out of the remaining rounds of the 2023 Monster Energy AMA Supercross and AMA Pro Motocross Championship, part of the SuperMotocross World Championship series.

Thrasher cracked his collarbone and dislocated his hip during a crash in last weekend’s 250SX East Main Event at the Atlanta Motor Speedway. The Tennessee rider underwent surgery on Tuesday to repair his hip injury and will now focus on preparing for the 2024 title fight. His next step in returning to full fitness will be to repair his ACL tear, which he sustained earlier this year.

Jensen Hendler – Monster Energy Yamaha Star Racing 250 Team Manager

“It’s unfortunate to have Nate out for the rest of the season, but the main focus is to get him back to 100% and ready to fight for the championship in 2024. He made a lot of progress this season and had some good rides, and we look to keep building on that and be even better next year.”

Nate Thrasher – Monster Energy Yamaha Star Racing

“It’s been a tough few days, but my hip surgery went well, so we are making progress on getting healthy. The next step is to get my ACL repaired, which, unfortunately, means I will be out for the season. It’s a bummer, but our main focus now is to get back to 100% and come back fighting for the championship. Thanks again to the team and everyone who has reached out with their support. We’ll be back!”