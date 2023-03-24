Racer X Films: Seattle Supercross Press Day
March 24, 2023 6:35pm | by: Kellen Brauer , Aaron Hansel & Tom Journet
Hear from Chase Sexton, Cole Seely, RJ Hampshire, Fredrik Noren, Shane McElrath, Benny Bloss, Joshua Varize, Joshua Cartwright, Hunter Yoder, and Derek Kelley ahead of the 2023 Seattle Supercross. With rain in the forecast, press day riding was cancelled as the riders hope for some dry conditions overnight with the clouds looming.
Film: Tom Journet
Reporting: Kellen Brauer & Aaron Hansel