Pro Perspective (Jason Thomas)

Seattle is a long way from the Florida practice facilities. The long flight takes a toll on riders. Travel is tough as-is, but such a long flight increases soreness for those with nagging injuries. The switch back to the Pacific time zone is also a nuisance, as riders are now accustomed to East Coast time. While that may not seem like a big deal, riders will likely be yawning in the moments before the main event as it feels like midnight (9 p.m. local). It's hard to find your best level of performance when your body feels like it's time to sleep. So, what can riders do to offset some of these challenges?

First, flying a day earlier helps. There is no press day for Seattle, which throws a wrench in the “fly on Thursday” solution, but I still think it's worth it. Waking up in Seattle on Friday will help acclimate and also allow for exercise and blood flow. Stretching in the morning and going through a reasonable workout in the afternoon is likely the standard protocol but will be more important than usual. Riders want to make sure they flush any lactic acid and also snap their body back into normal blood flow after a long cross-country flight.

I would also switch my sleep schedule beginning last Sunday night, gradually pushing my bedtime a bit later all week. It takes balance, because there are still things to do during the week, but shifting 30 minutes to an hour each night will take some of the shock out of Saturday night's timeframe. For example, if a rider's normal bedtime is 10 p.m. and wakeup is 6–7 a.m., slowly adjusting that to asleep at 11:30 or midnight and waking up 8 a.m. will help. Will they still feel a little groggy if they don't stay active? Sure. But the goal is to offset as much of the jet lag as possible.

Racing at the very top level can come down to the smallest of details. Finding your best level as a racer is not easy. Aaron Plessinger found it last weekend seemingly out of nowhere. Eli Tomac struggled mightily at Indy because of a sore neck. These small details, like time zones and sitting on a plane for seven hours, might not seem like they can wreck a weekend, but again, the details can often be the difference. You likely won't hear a rider say "I was so tired before the main event," but you might hear them say "I couldn't find the intensity I needed" or "I just couldn't get going" or even "I just struggled to find any rhythm." In reality, those can all be the same thing. Being tired makes it harder for the body to perform at its peak, even if you can't put your finger on why.

Monster Energy/Pro Circuit Kawasaki has another rider besides Cameron McAdoo in the semi this weekend. Carson Mumford is a fill-in for the team and was scheduled to race earlier in the season at Oakland, but a torn calf muscle set him back until this weekend in Seattle. I've spent some time with Mumford, and I can tell you he’s ready to be up in that top five. If he can get a start and stay out of trouble, a top-five isn't out of the question this weekend. He has put more time in off the bike, doing long mountain bikes (as well as worked on his whoop speed on the 250), so I know what the kid is capable of. Look for some good starts from Carson this weekend, and if it rains, don't count him out. Although he is from California, he’s not a bad mud rider. Lots of weather has forced some of these West Coast 250 guys to ride in less than favorable conditions recently. Hey you fantasy players! You might want to pick Mumfy….

The Deegan/Smith Saga, Cont'd (DC)

Play stupid games, win stupid prizes. And now most of the blame falls squarely on the shoulders of ... David Izer? Yes, the highly respected veteran interviewer and cohost and cofounder of DMXS Radio came under the microscope this week because people thought his press-conference questions were too harsh for Haiden Deegan. Izer was accused of being some sort of homer for Jordon Smith. He’s not. Izer is among the most upfront and genuine people in this sport, and he was asking fair questions in a press conference—just not getting any real answers from the rookie. (Haiden’s “Isn’t he like in fifth?” response to David’s admittedly exaggerated “took him out of the championship” phrasing, though, was very Bob Hannah–like, and quite funny.)

There are a lot of takes out there online from the couch set, but Smith himself didn't post anything about it, other than to apologize to his team and sponsors for not reaching the main event after more crashes in the heat and then, worst of all, the LCQ:

“Well all I can say is I’m healthy and I’ve been in a lot worse positions. I get to go home with my wife and baby and gear up and go ride again on Monday. I’m sorry to my whole team and sponsors. Everyone works too hard for stuff like this to happen. Thanks for the love and support everyone. We will be back.”

As Weege mentioned above, Jordon also did a podcast and doesn’t blame his failure to get in on the thing with Deegan.

Among all of the online takes out there, a couple of short clips did catch my eye. First, our colleague and contributor Donnie Southers got a quick interview with Deegan after the press conference for his Rotomoto channel: