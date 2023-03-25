There were lots of storylines from the night of racing at the 2023 Detroit Supercross, from the heat race run-in between Monster Energy Yamaha Star Racing teammates, to Aaron Plessinger’s incredible start and brutal ending in the 450SX main event, and Chase Sexton’s post-race penalty. We saw season-best finishes and some bad luck. One of the talking points from the day was also focused on brothers. While Justin and Josh Hill both finished inside the top ten in the premier class main event—which had not been done in AMA Supercross in nearly 50 years—the focus at the end of the night was on the Lawrence brothers.

At the Detroit Supercross, Hunter Lawrence claimed his fifth win of the 250SX East Region Championship. Hunter and his younger brother, Jett, who is currently leading the 250SX West Region standings with three total main event wins so far this season, became the first set of brothers to be leading their respective divisions of Monster Energy AMA Supercross in the same season.

Jett earned his tenth career 250SX win at the rescheduled Oakland Supercross last month (the last race of the initial 250SX West Region swing) and Hunter’s fifth win of the season was his tenth career 250SX win.

So Hunter and Jett both have the same number of wins through their first 27 250SX races. So how close are the brother’s AMA Supercross stats to date? Shockingly close, actually! Let’s take a look.

Note, Jett did win the 2022 250SX East Region, so he has a +1 on big brother when it comes to AMA Supercross 250SX titles.

Better First 250SX Start

Jett scored ninth at the ‘20 Anaheim 1 Supercross.

Hunter scored 13th at the ‘20 Salt Lake City 4 Supercross.

Little bro finished inside the top ten in his first 250SX start, whereas Hunter did not.

Top Tens

Both Lawrence brothers have 25 top-ten finishes in their first 27 250SX starts.

Odd.

Top Fives

Both Lawrence brothers have 22 top-five finishes in their first 27 250SX starts.

Really odd!