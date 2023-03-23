Results Archive
GNCC
The General
Articles
Overall Results
  1. Craig Delong
  2. Josh Strang
  3. Ben Kelley
Full Results
XC2 Pro Results
  1. Angus Riordan
  2. Evan Smith
  3. Cody J Barnes
Full Results
Arenacross
Tulsa
Articles
Supercross
Indianapolis
Articles
450SX Results
  1. Ken Roczen
  2. Justin Barcia
  3. Cooper Webb
Full Results
250SX East Results
  1. Hunter Lawrence
  2. Nate Thrasher
  3. Jordon Smith
Full Results
MXGP of
Patagonia Argentina
Articles
MXGP Results
  1. Ruben Fernandez
  2. Jeffrey Herlings
  3. Jorge Prado
Full Results
MX2 Results
  1. Jago Geerts
  2. Andrea Adamo
  3. Thibault Benistant
Full Results
Arenacross
Salem
Articles
Supercross
Detroit
Articles
450SX Results
  1. Chase Sexton
  2. Cooper Webb
  3. Eli Tomac
Full Results
250SX East Results
  1. Hunter Lawrence
  2. Nate Thrasher
  3. Haiden Deegan
Full Results
Upcoming
Arenacross
Little Rock
Fri Mar 24
Articles
Upcoming
Supercross
Seattle
Sat Mar 25
Articles
Upcoming
MXGP of
Sardegna
Sun Mar 26
Articles
Upcoming
Arenacross
Lexington
Fri Mar 31
Articles
Upcoming
GNCC
Tiger Run
Sat Apr 1
Articles
Exhaust Podcast: Jordon Smith

Exhaust Podcast Jordon Smith

March 23, 2023 3:15pm
by:

Jordon Smith won his first career 250SX race in Detroit in 2017, and hoped the 2023 edition would bring him similar fortune, but nothing went right on the night for him, and he ultimately didn't even qualify for the main event. Jordon made multiple errors on his own and puts his failure to qualify squarely on himself—but he was also involved in some aggressive racing with his teammate Haiden Deegan in the heat race. That battle ended with Jordon on the ground, and that has led to plenty of talk and opinions this week, but it's only fair to let Jordon tell his side of the story. Jason Weigandt rang him up on a Thursday to hear how it went on Saturday, and how his week has gone since.

The Racer X Exhaust Podcast is hosted by Jason Weigandt and sponsored by Yoshimura, Leatt, On Track School and the WD-40 brand.

