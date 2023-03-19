This was the breakthrough ride we have been waiting for Plessinger to have. If only he was able to finish the job. He did manage to get up and ride his KTM through the checkered flag, albeit one lap down from Sexton. The crowd cheered for a visor and goggle-less Plessinger as he rode off the side of the track dejected.

"That one hurts, that one hurts a lot,” Plessinger said to trackside TV reporter Jason Thomas afterwards. “I was riding so good and, man, I didn't stand up in that rut the whole moto – I sat down and put my foot out... The one time I think it's alright to stand up, it catches my foot and rips me right off the bike. I couldn't believe it, flying through the air like that and I just tried to tuck, because it was a hard hit. I tried to get back up – I probably could have finished – but man, that hurts. You know, get back up on the saddle and I'll get back up there in Seattle. I love it there, so don't count me out, I'm not done yet. I was riding so good, I'm so proud of my riding and I love these fans. I could hear them the whole way! You know, it happens, we'll be back with a vengeance. My starts are good, I'm good, my fitness is good... I've just gotta stay on the bike next time. Thank you to the fans, I wish I could have won it, but we'll get them next year!"

One thing to note is last weekend we saw how many competitors stopped and congratulated Ken Roczen following his win. Although it did not end with a victory, most of the riders we talked to at the end of the night gave praise and thoughts for Plessinger. He is one of the most liked and fun guys in the pits. Sexton especially expressed his thoughts on how much a late-race crash sucks. He has been there before and had those heartbreaks. Even as recent as a few weeks ago.

But not tonight. In the end, it was Sexton who took the win, capitalizing on another rider’s mistake, not vice versa.

The last three years we have seen Sexton have those “win or crash trying” results, but tonight he was on another level. Not only was he consistent and mistake free, but he had to go through Eli Tomac, Cooper Webb, Adam Cianciarulo, Justin Barcia, and Ken Roczen in order to do so. Yes, Plessinger crashed away the win, otherwise Sexton might not have been able to get to P1. But this was a statement ride for Sexton. No mistakes and charge through some experienced champions in the process. He alluded to afterwards this was the first time in the premier class he ever charged through the field to get a victory. But it very well might not be the last. This time it was not Sexton who made the huge mistake that cost a race win. Sexton stated afterwards he knows what Plessinger was going through after his crash.

Sexton was a talking point on the night not only because of his win, but also because he received a seven-point penalty for jumping on a red cross flag. Sexton was running second mid-way through the race when he came upon the spot where Dean Wilson crashed (the two doubles over the first turn) and rolled the first two jumps before jumping the big booter double. The AMA penalized Sexton seven points (so he gets 19 points instead of 26 points), although he does get to keep the main event win. This follows exactly what the rulebook says—as this is an incident we have seen a few times in recent years. The rule was rewritten a few years ago and his penalty matches what we saw with Jeremy Martin at the 2018 Indianapolis Supercross and Marvin Musquin at the 2019 Seattle Supercross.