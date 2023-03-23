The first rhythm section encompasses the entire sideline area. Seattle is deceiving as what should be possible is often at odds with the dirt deterioration. Seattle is soft and rutty by nature, making bigger options a tough ask late in the race. This particular section wants riders to triple onto a tabletop exiting the first corner, then step off, and triple-triple into the next 90 left. That’s plan A for this section but even the elite will need a Plan B if and when the track gets wonky.

A small double leads riders across the mechanics’ area and into another 90 left. Riders will stick to the inside here as the enter the only whoops section for Seattle. These should turn into jumping whoops by the end of the night due to the lack of entry speed and soft dirt.

Immediately on the exit of the whoops is the only standard supercross triple of this layout, with a netted bowl berm on the landing.

Firing out of the bowl berm, there is a small triple that some will likely bounce through (or wheel tap) and then over the finish line we go. Riders will want to land on their left side of the finish line as the next double favors hitting at an angle. The following obtuse-angled corner will reward momentum gained over the prior double, hence the angled approach.

Riders once again accelerate sideways across the start straight before a tight 90 right. This section theoretically offers an option to go outside and triple in but I just don’t see that being realistic given the conditions and layout. Most will stick to the inside and seat bounce double, followed by an attempt at 3-3 to exit the section. At a hard-dirt venue like Glendale, I could see someone try a 3-4-1 option but Seattle just doesn’t give those types of opportunities.