Seattle is up next for Monster Energy AMA Supercross! This Pacific Northwest venue is always a weather concern and this year is no different. With rain forecasted in the lead up to Saturday, track crews will be working feverishly to get the track finished and covered by Thursday. Sealing it before the rains arrive will allow the administration to make strategic schedule decisions if needed. We may get lucky and stay dry on Saturday but there is an urgency to protect the track early this week.
Speaking of the racetrack, this week’s start is one of the longest of the season. It spans the length of Lumen Field before bending into a long 180 left. These longer starts open the door for a good start from any gate position so watch for a few holeshots to come from unlikely areas.
The first rhythm section encompasses the entire sideline area. Seattle is deceiving as what should be possible is often at odds with the dirt deterioration. Seattle is soft and rutty by nature, making bigger options a tough ask late in the race. This particular section wants riders to triple onto a tabletop exiting the first corner, then step off, and triple-triple into the next 90 left. That’s plan A for this section but even the elite will need a Plan B if and when the track gets wonky.
A small double leads riders across the mechanics’ area and into another 90 left. Riders will stick to the inside here as the enter the only whoops section for Seattle. These should turn into jumping whoops by the end of the night due to the lack of entry speed and soft dirt.
Immediately on the exit of the whoops is the only standard supercross triple of this layout, with a netted bowl berm on the landing.
Firing out of the bowl berm, there is a small triple that some will likely bounce through (or wheel tap) and then over the finish line we go. Riders will want to land on their left side of the finish line as the next double favors hitting at an angle. The following obtuse-angled corner will reward momentum gained over the prior double, hence the angled approach.
Riders once again accelerate sideways across the start straight before a tight 90 right. This section theoretically offers an option to go outside and triple in but I just don’t see that being realistic given the conditions and layout. Most will stick to the inside and seat bounce double, followed by an attempt at 3-3 to exit the section. At a hard-dirt venue like Glendale, I could see someone try a 3-4-1 option but Seattle just doesn’t give those types of opportunities.
A bowl berm sends riders parallel to the previous rhythm lane and a couple of options to choose from. Some will try to go 3-3-1 here while most of the 250 class will simply double, step on-step off and single to the inside of the next corner.
Riders cut diagonally across the start straight and towards a small sand section before rejoining turn 1 and onto lap 2.
Who’s Hot
Aaron Plessinger’s brand is at an all time high after Detroit’s roller coaster night. A win in Seattle would blow the non-existent roof off Lumen Field.
Chase Sexton may have gotten docked 7 points but he still got a win in Detroit. You can interpret those two diverging end-effects however you choose but the feel-good of winning and the 100K+ bonus is hard to frown upon.
Cooper Webb extended his point lead yet again with a runner up finish in Motown. He didn’t seem very happy after the race but the red plate remains on his steed.
Justin Hill put in another top ten finish, quietly climbing the points rankings.
Hunter Lawrence tied his brother for career wins and surpassed his total podiums. His progression since the beginning of 2022 is nothing short of applause worthy.
Haiden Deegan had a Saturday, didn’t he? He grabbed a podium and was trending on Twitter. That feels very on brand for Haiden and family.
Who’s Not
Eli Tomac was unable to capitalize on the early passes he made, slipping back behind both of his championship rivals.
Jordon Smith had a night he would like to forget. I believe he should have stayed above the fray but I also can empathize with the emotion he was feeling in the moment.
Michael Mosiman missed another race and frankly, I have no idea what’s going on with the 29.
Jason Anderson got a bad start and then found himself on the ground Saturday. He won 7 races last season and with each passing week, is staring at a season without one.
Bold Predictions
Jordon Smith smashes the unsubscribe button on The Deegan’s Youtube page.
Aaron Plessinger announces his plans to run for President in 2024. He will run on an independent platform named “Merica”.
Steve Matthes makes his triumphant return to the races. The Press Box at Lumen Field is laden with the finest rose petals, gourmet coffees flown in from South America, and a pizza chef.
My Picks
250SX
Jettson
Rick Hampshire
Cam Mc
450SX
Eli
Soop Coop
Sexton