Lesher was riding well, but Bitterman was on fire, pushing hard to get by and pressing at every corner. Peters made his way past Siminoe and was stalking Bitterman, waiting to see if there might be an opportunity. Bitterman, intent on making forward progress, made a move stick on lap five, pushing Lesher wide and KP went right along with him.

The two stayed glued together for several laps, with neither rider making any mistakes and both working the lappers like the vet riders they are. Lesher pushed hard to hang on, but slowly started falling back. Taylor and Clark both made it past Siminoe and were running similar times just a few seconds back.

On lap 12, Bitterman made a small bobble entering the last turn. He saved it but lost momentum and had to panic rev to clear the big double. Peters was too close to exploit on the error and ended up losing momentum and having to panic rev too. Both riders continued on, but it was clear they were giving it everything they had, and then some! Peters slipped by with a clean thrust to the inside to begin lap 16 and Bitterman was unable to take it back. Lesher, Taylor and Clark rounded out the top five.

After the dust had settled, Peters not only won the evening with his 2-1 finishes, but also locked up the 2023-2024 AMA Arenacross Championship early with two rounds still to go. He rode like a champion all season long, making it look easy when he was the fastest and keeping it on two wheels to settle for second when he wasn’t. Along the way there were some great challenges and wins by Bitterman, Clark, Lesher, Michael Hicks, Ray, and others, but in the end, there can only be one champion.

With the championship settled and two rounds left, it now becomes a free-for-all. No points, no strategy, just an all-out battle for the win. Will any of the other previous winners step up for a repeat? Will there be a new rider we have not seen yet on the top step of the podium? Or will Peters continue his dominance, free from any championship strategies, and win the last two as well? All questions will be answered at the final two rounds in Little Rock, Arkansas, and Lexington, Kentucky.