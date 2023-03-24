Well reality has struck. The 250SX West Region division returns this weekend in Seattle, but our man Phil Nicoletti is not racing due to a wrist injury suffered in Oakland. Phil will actually be at the race on behalf of his Muc-Off/FXR/ClubMX Yamaha team, but he’s not competing.
He is watching though, and he knows stuff, so you can get your questions answered if you just send an email to Phil@racerxonline.com.
(Note: Some questions have been lightly edited for clarity.)
Hey Phil,
Not sure you remember me being a jack ass and not recognizing you after the 2021 High Point National at the Backyard BBQ near Cheat Lake. My kid and I still laugh at the story of me asking your dad if you both went to the national to watch since you had MX clothing on, and then, while he chuckled, your dad said, “Well yeah – he [pointing at you] just raced the 450 class.” You weren’t too happy with your results, which I guess is normal for you, but I recall you riding really well in at least one of the motos but ended up on the ground in the other?
It is approaching 50 years since I started riding racing. I’m curious if pros that have unlimited resources, have a masseuse or chiropractor at the pit truck to keep the rider loose and blood flowing between practice, qualifiers and mains? We see most getting warmed up on the stationary bike but wondering what is happening behind the closed door. Do riders use ice baths these days between sessions on the track if they can to help with recovery?
Sincerely,
Jim Queen
Old but will never stop riding
Mr. Jim,
Yes, I remember that day. That little BBQ shack was a hidden gem!! Also glad my father was able to work that iPhone camera since he struggles with basic technology.
As far as massage therapists and chiropractors. Every top-level pro uses one on Saturday. There are 3-4 regulars that come every weekend, Dr. G [Dr. H. Rey Gubernick AKA “Doc G”], Dr. [Steve] Navarro, and Dr. Nick [Crabill]. They all split guys to help break up cost for the rider. They will see them Friday nights and Saturday. The going rate is about $300-$500 a weekend for some of those guys. Some guys pay 15-20k a year for their guy. At that level, it becomes all hands on deck, so if you’re a championship guy, you pay for good service. Through the years I’ve been able to work with all three of those guys. Dr. G always has time to see me and work with me when I ask him. Even though I’m not one of his main clients, he will help me just to bust my balls. Also, if I do use Dr. G, I just put that time on Cooper Webb or Jett Lawrence’s tab. Thanks boys!
My sauna and ice bath are a major part in my recovery. I have an ice bath at my house, and I use it every morning and after every hard workout. For my sauna I pick and choose the days, because it does have a physical effect on my body as far as training load. It’s all well worth the investment to help the body.
Phil,
I am picking two gnarly outdoor dudes that haven’t been brilliant in supercross and I want you to tell me how you think they would do in MXGP. If you were running a MXGP team, would you hire them?
Looking forward to seeing you this summer,
Jimmy G
Jimmy G,
Well Jimmy, Ferrandis to me is a good supercross rider. The guy has two 250 supercross titles. He’s also raced the GPs and won races so I don’t think there’s any doubt he would win again if he went back over. I would agree with Jeremy Martin though. I think he would be a great MXGP rider. I think he could handle the way the tracks develop with the hard pack and sand differences.
So now let me do some scouting. As long as they’re on a full factory team, with funding, proper salaries, and proper bikes that aren’t pieces of shit, then I would take Jeremy Martin, or Joe Shimoda or Dylan Wright. I think Dylan is underrated as far as speed, and could bloom on a factory team in the GPs. He’s legit. If the money was worth it to leave his piggy bank in Canada, I think he would do it. But it’s better to be a big fish in a small pond than a small fish in a big pond. But the GP’s are not easy and neither is the life style. That’s why you need he proper salary and team, so you can live and train where you want to.
Phil,
The Hill brothers both got top ten this weekend, and Justin says he was even chasing Christian Craig at one point! Craig is on a full factory bike and trains at Aldon Baker’s with the guy who is leading the standings. Justin hasn’t even raced in a few years! Do you know Justin from your JGR days? Do you think there’s a chance he comes all the way back around, gets on a factory team, and gets on the podium?
Alex
Alex,
If you’re anyone in the sport and say Justin Hill isn’t a phenomenal rider than you’re a dumbass. I did get to spend quite a bit of time with Jr, and he is a genuine guy. He is a bit out there with some stuff, but we had some good times when he was in Charlotte. I’m glad he is back racing and he is a consistent top 10 guy. It’s hard to take time off, and expect to run with the elite. To me Justin’s talent on a motorcycle is elite. You don’t win a championship by luck. He can do shit on a dirt bike that will put you in awe. So now, Justin is in the same position as Jeremy Martin. He just needs to log the 20 minutes plus one lap main events and build that foundation. That’s just what I was saying about Jerma last week, too many years off so now he needs this season to rebuild a bit.
You can see already with Justin that his results and overall days in SX are getting better and better. I think he’s happy where he is at. Justin isn’t the type of guy that you can force to do shit. He has to want to do it himself and be comfortable in his own way. I think at Tedder’s team he gets that freedom. The sky’s always been the limit for Jr, and the whole industry knows that. It’s just hard for a factory to say “I’m gonna 100 percent invest in that guy” when they don’t know if they’d get that back. But he’s always had the talent. Always.