Clason posted on Instagram:

“It isn’t a surprise when that is the standard I hold myself too. These boys work hard and this is the type of result they deserve! Yesterday felt like a day at practice track clickin off laps! P-12 feels good! Thanks to the fam and friends for coming out in full force! Love y’all. Seattle bound next. 🤘🤘”

Aron Plessinger |13th

"That one hurts, that one hurts a lot. I was riding so good and, man, I didn't stand up in that rut the whole moto – I sat down and put my foot out... The one time I think it's alright to stand up, it catches my foot and rips me right off the bike. I couldn't believe it, flying through the air like that and I just tried to tuck, because it was a hard hit. I tried to get back up – I probably could have finished – but man, that hurts. You know, get back up on the saddle and I'll get back up there in Seattle. I love it there, so don't count me out, I'm not done yet. I was riding so good, I'm so proud of my riding and I love these fans. I could hear them the whole way! You know, it happens, we'll be back with a vengeance. My starts are good, I'm good, my fitness is good... I've just gotta stay on the bike next time. Thank you to the fans, I wish I could have won it, but we'll get them next year!"

Shane McElrath | 17th

"I struggled with the track all day. We made some positive changes throughout the day, which were necessary for the rest of the season. My starts were a lot better today, I just need to be better earlier on in the day. I'm ready to get back to work and I'll be better in Seattle."

Kyle Chisholm | 22nd

"In the LCQ I ripped a good start, got to second, then they red-flagged the race. I nailed another good start, and I was able to win the LCQ. I say, 'If you're going to be in the LCQ, you might as well win it.' In the main, my start wasn't that good, but I made a few passes on the first lap. On the second lap, I was making a strong run through the whoops, I passed about three guys, but I just couldn't slow down for the turn and washed the front end out. It wasn't bad, but I broke my clutch lever off. I felt like we could have had a top ten tonight, but we'll try again next week."

Said of the Twisted Tea/HEP Motorsports Suzuki presented by Progressive Insurance team manager Larry Brooks:

"Ken Roczen rode really well. He finished fifth. I think after such a high last weekend [with the win] we think fifth is crummy now, but we shouldn't think that way. Fifth is what we're going to go home with and we're holding our heads up high. Chisholm won the Last Chance Qualifier and then in the main event had a crash, broke a clutch lever, and just had to finish the race. Shane McElrath finished seventeenth in the main. He's having good weekends and bad weekends and we're just getting the bikes’ settings in a better spot. I think next weekend in Seattle may be a mudder. We’re hoping for the best, but we'll see what happens."