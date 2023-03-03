Note: Main image is from the 2022 Daytona Supercross.

The 2023 Monster Energy AMA Supercross Championship will be in action this weekend on Saturday, March 4, at Daytona International Speedway in Daytona Beach, Florida. This race will be the eighth event of 2023 and will be the fourth 250SX East Region event of the season.

Action kicks off in the morning with live qualifying coverage beginning at 1:30 p.m. ET/10:30 a.m. PST on Peacock. Peacock will carry live coverage of the Daytona Supercross night show beginning at 7 p.m. EST/4 p.m. PST.

CNBC will also have a Monday re-air of the Daytona Supercross night show that will happen at 1 a.m. EST Monday/10 p.m. PST Sunday.

This weekend’s broadcast team for the night show will be as follows:

Play by Play: Daniel Blair

Analyst: Ricky Carmichael

Reporters: James Stewart, Will Christien, Jason Thomas

The second round of the 2023 Grand National Cross Country (GNCC) Racing takes place this weekend at the Wild Boar GNCC in Palatka, Florida. The Wild Boar GNCC will have both Saturday’s pro ATVs (2 p.m. EST/11 a.m. PST) and Sunday’s pro bikes (1 p.m. EST/10 a.m. PST) broadcasted live by the RacerTV crew.

If you are in town for the Daytona Supercross, the Wild Boar GNCC is a little over an hour drive away if you want to check out the racing action on either Saturday or Sunday!

