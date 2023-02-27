Results Archive
GNCC
Big Buck
Articles
Overall Results
  1. Steward Baylor
  2. Ben Kelley
  3. Ricky Russell
Full Results
XC2 Pro Results
  1. Ryder Lafferty
  2. Lyndon Snodgrass
  3. Angus Riordan
Full Results
Supercross
Oakland
Articles
450SX Results
  1. Eli Tomac
  2. Cooper Webb
  3. Chase Sexton
Full Results
250SX West Results
  1. Jett Lawrence
  2. R.J. Hampshire
  3. Cameron McAdoo
Full Results
Arenacross
Hobbs
Articles
Supercross
Arlington
Articles
450SX Results
  1. Cooper Webb
  2. Chase Sexton
  3. Eli Tomac
Full Results
250SX East Results
  1. Nate Thrasher
  2. Jordon Smith
  3. Hunter Lawrence
Full Results
Upcoming
Arenacross
Amarillo
Fri Mar 3
Articles
Upcoming
GNCC
Wild Boar
Sat Mar 4
Articles
Upcoming
Supercross
Daytona
Sat Mar 4
Articles
Upcoming
GNCC
The General
Fri Mar 10
Articles
Upcoming
Arenacross
Tulsa
Fri Mar 10
Articles
Upcoming
Supercross
Indianapolis
Sat Mar 11
Articles
Upcoming
MXGP of
Patagonia Argentina
Sun Mar 12
Articles
Full Schedule

Craig, Martin, Nicoletti, and More on PulpMX Show Tonight

February 27, 2023 11:45am | by:
Craig, Martin, Nicoletti, and More on PulpMX Show Tonight

Triple Crown fever struck again at the Arlington Supercross and tonight on the PulpMX Show, presented by Motosport.com, Fly Racing, and DeCal Works, host Steve Matthes will welcome in Atlas Brace’s Ryan “The Newf” Lockhart to talk about Dallas, the developing 450SX title chase, and more.

Rockstar Energy Husqvarna’s Christian Craig has started to turn his season around after a crash at A1 set him back a bit. We’ll have CC on the show to talk about his top ten at Arlington, the TC format, life at Aldon Baker’s, and more.

Jeremy Martin got a win in the final main event of the Triple Crown and salvaged a tough night for him. We’ll have the Muc-Off/FXR/ClubMX rider calling in to talk about that win, his season so far, the outdoors, and more.

Finally climbing out of the dark hole he’s been in since he got hurt, our guy “Filthy” Phil Nicoletti will call in to talk about his injury, when he can get back, thoughts on his teammate winning, and more.

Got a question for the show? Tweet @pulpmxshow and our guys Tits or Tallon will do their best to get it answered on the Motosport.com Tweet at Tits segment.

We’ll also do the Race Tech Rant and our hosts will be under the gun with the EKS Brand goggles Tear Off segment.

What you’ll want to do is log-in to Pulpmxshow.com at 5 p.m. PST/8 p.m. EST and we’ll be streaming live and hosting a chat room. As usual, you can call in at anytime during the show to talk to the guest or the hosts at 702-586-PULP (7857).

You can listen live on your smartphone with the Tune In App by searching PulpMX Show and listen live on the PulpMX App as well.

You can listen to the show the next day on Stitcher.com as well as the PulpMX App on your smartphone or iTunes for download. It will also be available the next day on Pulpmxshow.com.

Read Now
