Get Well Soon Phil Nicoletti

Bad news for Bad News Phil. Our Friday UnPhiltered columnist went down in the whoops on Oakland during practice and dislocated his wrist. He spent most of the day in Oakland in the hospital getting the wrist into traction and then yanked on, and we can only imagine the foul language heard inside that room.

The injury is pretty rough, which both bone and ligament damage. Phil underwent surgery yesterday (Thursday) near home in Charlotte, North Carolina. He will be off the bike for awhile, we’re not really sure yet how this will impact his racing schedule going forward in 2023. We do know Phil is probably hurting today after surgery so we’re giving him this Friday off. Thanks to FXR for backing Phil’s column, and, as always, send you questions to Phil@racerxonline.com

Get well soon, Phillip.