Video/Text: SuperMotocross World Championship (SMX)

SMX Insider takes you behind the scenes with Align Media’s Mike Emery as he tells us what it takes to be on the floor, capturing iconic images of the world’s best racers. Jason and Daniel give you who’s hot and who’s not as they look ahead to the triple crown in Arlington. Finally, the Insiders welcome stat guru Clinton Fowler to break down the historic numbers compiled by Monster Energy Yamaha racer Eli Tomac.

If you missed the first 11 episodes, watch them below.