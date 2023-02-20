Results Archive
Arenacross
Denver
Articles
Supercross
Tampa
Articles
450SX Results
  1. Cooper Webb
  2. Chase Sexton
  3. Aaron Plessinger
Full Results
250SX East Results
  1. Hunter Lawrence
  2. Nate Thrasher
  3. Max Anstie
Full Results
GNCC
Big Buck
Articles
XC2 Pro Results
  1. Ryder Lafferty
  2. Lyndon Snodgrass
  3. Angus Riordan
Full Results
Supercross
Oakland
Articles
450SX Results
  1. Eli Tomac
  2. Cooper Webb
  3. Chase Sexton
Full Results
250SX West Results
  1. Jett Lawrence
  2. R.J. Hampshire
  3. Cameron McAdoo
Full Results
Upcoming
Arenacross
Hobbs
Fri Feb 24
Articles
Upcoming
Supercross
Arlington
Sat Feb 25
Articles
Upcoming
Arenacross
Amarillo
Fri Mar 3
Articles
Upcoming
GNCC
Wild Boar
Sat Mar 4
Articles
Upcoming
Supercross
Daytona
Sat Mar 4
Articles
Fly Racing Racer X Podcast Oakland

February 20, 2023 12:30pm
Jason Weigandt and Jason Thomas join me to discuss all the things from the Oakland Supercross, Weege’s live announcer for Feld SX debut, Jett’s dominance, the big three in 450SX, and much more.

Listen to the Oakland Supercross review podcast file directly or get it from Stitcher, the PulpMX App or your local podcast player.

