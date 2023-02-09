Results Archive
Listen: PulpMX Fantasy Tampa Supercross Preview Podcast

February 9, 2023 9:00am | by:
Steve Matthes and the PulpMX Fantasy crew preview the Tampa Supercross of the 17-round Monster Energy AMA Supercross Championship and give us their lock of the week.

Listen to the PulpMX Fantasy Tampa Supercross preview podcast file directly or listen to the embed below.

The Houston Supercross top PulpMX Fantasy points earning riders:

250SX Class

Haiden Deegan | 4th in the main event | 52 points

450SX Class

Kevin Moranz| 14th in the main event | 52 points

Note: 52 is the max PulpMX Fantasy score a rider can gain on any weekend.

PulpMX Fantasy is free to play but if you want the opportunity to win prizes, sign up for the Championship League. Visit pulpmxfantasy.com to sign up today!

RELATED: 2023 PulpMX Fantasy AMA Supercross Sign-Ups Now Open

