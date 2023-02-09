Vurbmoto Is Bringing Back the World Mini

(Nampa, Idaho) – The World Mini is back! The slots are open! Vurbmoto has resurrected an iconic race.

On April 8, 2015, Cycle News reported that the 44th annual World Mini Grand Prix scheduled for April 14-18 at Glen Helen Raceway in San Bernardino, California, had been cancelled. Since that time, message boards, podcasts and fans alike, have been hanging by a thread on when the race would be rescheduled.

In a Vurbmoto exclusive, we are honored to report that the race will return in 2023.

How do we acquire this exclusive? Because we are bringing the race back ourselves.

With the blessing of Ron Henricksen and in a partnership with Grassroots MX, which promote the RMX Series throughout Utah and Idaho, we’re excited to announce the return of the 44th World Mini Grand Prix on April 6-9 at Mesquite MX Park located one hour north of Las Vegas, Nevada.

What began in 1971 at the famed Indian Dunes Raceway in Southern California, World Mini would eventually transform into one of the largest, most prestigious amateur events in the world. Current Monster Energy AMA Supercross stars such as Eli Tomac, Jason Anderson, Adam Cianciarulo, Justin Barcia, Christian Craig and literally tens of thousands more made their careers at the event.

“Four divisions per class, wearing your goggles in the pits, and insanely awesome racing were the foundation of World Mini throughout the ‘90s and ‘00s,” stated Vurbmoto co-founder Wes Williams. “For 2023, I really hope we just become known for the latter. The Mesquite MX facility is bar-none one of the best in the country with RV hookups, an incredible staff, and so much room for activities, including racing your dirtbikes on a perfectly maintained course. We couldn’t be more excited to resurrect the World Mini Grand Prix—which isn’t a Grand Prix at all—at one of its final resting places.”