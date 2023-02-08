Results Archive
Arenacross
Guthrie
Articles
Supercross
Anaheim 2
Articles
450SX Results
  1. Chase Sexton
  2. Jason Anderson
  3. Ken Roczen
Full Results
250SX West Results
  1. Levi Kitchen
  2. Jett Lawrence
  3. Stilez Robertson
Full Results
Arenacross
Reno
Articles
Supercross
Houston
Articles
450SX Results
  1. Eli Tomac
  2. Chase Sexton
  3. Jason Anderson
Full Results
250SX East Results
  1. Hunter Lawrence
  2. Max Anstie
  3. Jordon Smith
Full Results
Upcoming
Arenacross
Denver
Fri Feb 10
Articles
Upcoming
Supercross
Tampa
Sat Feb 11
Articles
Upcoming
GNCC
Big Buck
Sat Feb 18
Articles
Upcoming
Supercross
Oakland
Sat Feb 18
Articles
Full Schedule

GNCC Racing Launches Online Ticket Sales For 2023 Season – Opening 4 Rounds Available Now

February 8, 2023 2:30pm | by:
GNCC Racing Launches Online Ticket Sales For 2023 Season – Opening 4 Rounds Available Now

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. – The Grand National Cross Country Series presented by Specialized, an AMA National Championship, (GNCC Racing) is excited to announce online ticket sales are now available for the first four rounds of the 2023 season. Racers, their families and fans can purchase their admission tickets online in advance at a discounted rate. 

General Admission tickets can now be purchased online with two options available for each event. Friday through Sunday admission is just $25 for adults (12+) and $15 for kids (6-11) if bought in advance, while Thursday – Sunday admission for adults (12+) will be $35 and $20 for kids (6-11). 

GNCC Racing

Tickets will also be sold at the gate for Friday – Sunday admission will be $30 for adults (12+) and $20 kids (6-11) and $40 for adults (12+) and $25 for kids if coming in on Thursday. 

Tickets for Big Buck, Wild Boar, The General and Tiger Run are all on sale now. The remaining rounds of the 2023 season will be on sale at a later date. 

ONLINE: Adults (12+)Kids (6-11)
THURS - SUN$35$20
FRI - SUN$25$15
AT-THE-GATE:Adults (12+)Kids (6-11)
THURS - SUN$40$25
FRI - SUN$30$20
$5 Additional Fee at Snowshoe & Ironman Events.
*Snowshoe Fee Includes Lift Ticket
Camping Fees may apply on a per-event basis.
Disclaimer: All events prices and fees are subject to change

The 2023 Grand National Cross Country Series presented by Specialized will kick off on February 18-19, 2023, with the VP Racing Fuels Big Buck GNCC in Union, South Carolina. To check out the full 2023 GNCC Series schedule, click HERE

Catch GNCC Pro ATV and Motorcycle Racing free via RacerTV.com all season long. Pro ATV Racing starts Saturday’s at 2pm ET, with the exception of Big Buck, Snowshoe and Ironman events where they will start at 1pm ET. Pro Motorcycle Racing will begin at 1pm ET on Sunday’s. Later in the year GNCC Racing will premiere on MAVTV.

For more information on the GNCC Series, visit the official website at www.gnccracing.com or call (304) 284-0084. Join the conversation and be sure to always hashtag #GNCC.

The April 2023 Digital Issue Availalbe Now