GNCC Racing Launches Online Ticket Sales For 2023 Season – Opening 4 Rounds Available Now

Tickets will also be sold at the gate for Friday – Sunday admission will be $30 for adults (12+) and $20 kids (6-11) and $40 for adults (12+) and $25 for kids if coming in on Thursday.

Tickets for Big Buck, Wild Boar, The General and Tiger Run are all on sale now. The remaining rounds of the 2023 season will be on sale at a later date.

ONLINE: Adults (12+) Kids (6-11) THURS - SUN $35 $20 FRI - SUN $25 $15

AT-THE-GATE: Adults (12+) Kids (6-11) THURS - SUN $40 $25 FRI - SUN $30 $20

$5 Additional Fee at Snowshoe & Ironman Events.

*Snowshoe Fee Includes Lift Ticket

Camping Fees may apply on a per-event basis.

Disclaimer: All events prices and fees are subject to change

The 2023 Grand National Cross Country Series presented by Specialized will kick off on February 18-19, 2023, with the VP Racing Fuels Big Buck GNCC in Union, South Carolina. To check out the full 2023 GNCC Series schedule, click HERE.

Catch GNCC Pro ATV and Motorcycle Racing free via RacerTV.com all season long. Pro ATV Racing starts Saturday’s at 2pm ET, with the exception of Big Buck, Snowshoe and Ironman events where they will start at 1pm ET. Pro Motorcycle Racing will begin at 1pm ET on Sunday’s. Later in the year GNCC Racing will premiere on MAVTV.

For more information on the GNCC Series, visit the official website at www.gnccracing.com or call (304) 284-0084. Join the conversation and be sure to always hashtag #GNCC.