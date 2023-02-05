Jason Weigandt hosts and takes you through a wild night of racing in Houston. Hear some insights from the podium finishers in both the 250SX and 450SX classes as well as Weege's takes on some of the key moments of the night. Then we throw it out to Kellen Brauer who was on the ground at Houston to check out the atmosphere from a post race walk and talk through the pits.

