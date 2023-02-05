Results Archive
Arenacross
Guthrie
Supercross
Anaheim 2
450SX Results
  1. Chase Sexton
  2. Jason Anderson
  3. Ken Roczen
250SX West Results
  1. Levi Kitchen
  2. Jett Lawrence
  3. Stilez Robertson
Arenacross
Reno
Supercross
Houston
450SX Results
  1. Eli Tomac
  2. Chase Sexton
  3. Jason Anderson
250SX East Results
  1. Hunter Lawrence
  2. Max Anstie
  3. Jordon Smith
Upcoming
Arenacross
Denver
Fri Feb 10
Upcoming
Supercross
Tampa
Sat Feb 11
Upcoming
GNCC
Big Buck
Sat Feb 18
Upcoming
Supercross
Oakland
Sat Feb 18
Weege Show: Houston Supercross Review

February 5, 2023

Jason Weigandt hosts and takes you through a wild night of racing in Houston. Hear some insights from the podium finishers in both the 250SX and 450SX classes as well as Weege's takes on some of the key moments of the night. Then we throw it out to Kellen Brauer who was on the ground at Houston to check out the atmosphere from a post race walk and talk through the pits.

The Weege Show is brought to you by RaceTech.com's Gold Valves. Plusher, better bottoming resistance, more traction, and it's all made in the USA.

